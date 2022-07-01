Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-07-01 am EDT
5.505 EUR   -1.70%
11:33aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company
PU
11:33aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement - invitation to investors
PU
06/29LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of lamda development s.a. concerning the issuance of a "green" common bond loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development S A : ANNOUNCEMENT - INVITATION TO INVESTORS

07/01/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT - INVITATION TO INVESTORS

ANNOUNCEMENT ? INVITATION TO INVESTORS

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
11:33aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement for the Availability of the Prospectus of the company
PU
11:33aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement - invitation to investors
PU
06/29LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of lamda ..
PU
06/27LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments
PU
06/23LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (Correct Repeti..
PU
06/23LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting
PU
06/08LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellini..
PU
06/01LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
05/31LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. : Share buyback
CO
05/30LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 226 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2022 72,2 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net Debt 2022 561 M 587 M 587 M
P/E ratio 2022 -112x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 976 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-18.90%1 021
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.34%34 589
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.01%34 231
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.59%33 258
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.71%31 197
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%28 695