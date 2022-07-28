Log in
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2022-07-28 am EDT
5.670 EUR   -1.48%
11:07aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
07/26LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
07/21LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Q1 2022 financial results presentation
PU
Lamda Development S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Lamda Development SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 226 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 72,2 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Net Debt 2022 561 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 -115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 003 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 46,4%
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,76 €
Average target price 11,75 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-16.65%1 017
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.85%34 276
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.19.99%30 884
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.44%30 523
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.17%30 497
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.22%25 784