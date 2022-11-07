Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:16 2022-11-04 am EDT
6.000 EUR   +3.00%
02:52aLamda Development S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
10/31Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments / Signing of agreement to acquire 20% stake in R Energy 1 Holding, in the context of the investment strategy in Green Energy
PU
10/25Lamda Development S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
Lamda Development S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

11/07/2022 | 02:52am EST
Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 78,6 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2021 191 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 737 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 046 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 620
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,00 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harris Goritsas Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
L. Trikardos Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-13.11%1 037
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.71%32 577
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.23%24 663
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.04%23 431
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.43%22 280
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.55%20 591