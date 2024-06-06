Announcement on business developments related to the Ellinikon

Announcement pursuant to article 101 2 & 3 of Law 4548/2018

(Disclosure of Related Party Transactions after the expiry of the ten-day period)

Maroussi, 6 June 2024

LAMDA Development S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, further to the Announcement dated 02.05.2024 and the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 17.04.2024 for granting special permission, pursuant to article 100 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, allowing its 100% intermediate subsidiary "HELLINIKON S.M.S.A." (the "Subsidiary") to proceed to the establishment of a joint company with the foreign company "XERIS VENTURES LIMITED" ("XERIS VENTURES"), whose main activity will be the development and operation of a Build-to-Rent (BtR) project within the plot "AU-1.4" in the Metropolitan Pole of Ellinikon - Agios Kosmas (the "Property" and the "Transaction", respectively), since the Company and XERIS VENTURES are related parties within the meaning of the provisions of articles 99-101 of Law 4548/2018, the ten- day period has expired pursuant to article 100 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018 and the Transaction is considered definitively valid according to the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 17.04.2024.

