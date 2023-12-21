Announcement regarding business developments

Completion of the Share Capital Increase of LAMDA MALLS S.A.

Maroussi, 21 December 2023

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as in force, informs investors that LAMDA MALLS S.A. ("LAMDA MALLS"), the Company's subsidiary, proceeded, by virtue of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Assembly of its shareholders dated 18.12.2023, to a share capital increase in the amount of €25,300,000 through the issuance of 25,300,000 new, common, registered shares of a nominal value of €1 each. During the same Extraordinary General Assembly, the amendment of article 5 (regarding the share capital) of the Articles of Association of LAMDA MALLS was decided.

The subscription of the share capital increase was effected by the Company via payment in cash.

Consequently, the share capital of LAMDA MALLS is set in the amount of €521,329,652, divided into 521,329,652 common, registered shares of a nominal value of €1 each.

Following the completion of the aforesaid share capital increase, the Company's participation in the share capital of LAMDA MALLS is 95.67% whereas the participation of the Group's foreign subsidiary company, LAMDA DEVELOPMENT (NETHERLANDS) B.V. is 4.33%.

