Announcement regarding business developments
Completion of the sale of land plot in Belgrade
Maroussi, 2 April 2024
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, announces the signing on 26.03.2024 of a notarial deed between the company SINGIDUNUM - BUILDINGS D.O.O. (the Company's 100% indirect subsidiary) and the company MEGAPARK D.O.O. (a subsidiary of BIG CEE based in Belgrade, Serbia) for the sale of a 469 acres land plot, owned by SINGIDUNUM - BUILDINGS D.O.O., in Belgrade.
The transaction consideration was €15.2m in cash. The accounting net realizable value of the property (inventory) on 31.12.2023 (considering as well the valuation of an independent appraiser) amounted to c€15.2m.
The transaction forms part of the Company's existing strategy aimed at focusing on its core activities in relation to the landmark project in The Ellinikon, the Malls/Retail Developments (The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, Mediterranean Cosmos, Designer Outlet Athens, Vouliagmenis Mall and Riviera Galleria) as well as the Marinas.
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lamda Development SA published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 06:32:03 UTC.