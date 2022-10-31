Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments / Signing of agreement to acquire 20% stake in R Energy 1 Holding, in the context of the investment strategy in Green Energy
Sales 2021
78,6 M
78,2 M
78,2 M
Net income 2021
191 M
190 M
190 M
Net Debt 2021
737 M
733 M
733 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,39x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 069 M
1 063 M
1 063 M
EV / Sales 2020
18,2x
EV / Sales 2021
24,9x
Nbr of Employees
620
Free-Float
45,9%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
6,13 €
Average target price
13,60 €
Spread / Average Target
122%
