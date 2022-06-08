Log in
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-06-08 am EDT
5.850 EUR   +0.34%
06/01LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
05/31LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. : Share buyback
CO
05/30LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between HELLINIKON S.M.S.A. and ORILINA PROPERTIES REIC regarding a residential and commercial development on the Coastal Front in The Ellinikon

Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon

Lamda Development SA published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 226 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 72,2 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
Net Debt 2022 561 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 -117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 46,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,83 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-15.57%1 087
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.74%35 546
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.97%31 664
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.05%30 717
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%28 073
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.24%27 423