  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-09-09 am EDT
5.780 EUR   +0.87%
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Signing of the Land Agreement for the concession of land in The Ellinikon in relation to the development of the Integrated Resort Casino (IRC)
PU
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments - Acquisition of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Athens
PU
08/05Lamda Development S.A. acquired Mcarthurglen Hellas Sole Shareholder Co. Ltd for €40 million.
CI
Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Signing of the Land Agreement for the concession of land in The Ellinikon in relation to the development of the Integrated Resort Casino (IRC)

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Signing of the Land Agreement for the concession of land in The Ellinikon in relation to the development of the Integrated Resort Casino (IRC)

Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon

Lamda Development SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
10:40aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellini..
PU
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments - Acquisition of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Athens
PU
08/05Lamda Development S.A. acquired Mcarthurglen Hellas Sole Shareholder Co. Ltd for €..
CI
08/04LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement - Comments on Press Reports
PU
07/28LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
07/26LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
07/21LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Q1 2022 financial results presentation
PU
07/20LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Q1 2022 Financial Results
PU
07/20Lamda Development S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
07/15LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement in relation to Business Developments / Acquisition of..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 78,6 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2021 191 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2021 737 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 999 M 996 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,73 €
Average target price 13,20 €
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-17.02%996
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.58%34 722
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.19.18%30 677
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.48%30 248
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.13%29 163
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED8.14%24 533