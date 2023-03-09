Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:35 2023-03-09 am EST
6.145 EUR   +0.24%
11:45aLamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Total cash receipts from the sale of land plots and residential units on the coastal front have exceeded 200m
PU
03/06Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Signing of a property sale agreement in the context of the strategic cooperation with TEMES S.A. for the development of a leading hospitality destination in the Ellinikon
PU
03/06Lamda Development S.A. Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement and TEMES S.A
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Total cash receipts from the sale of land plots and residential units on the coastal front have exceeded 200m

03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
Total cash receipts from the sale of land plots and residential units on the coastal front have exceeded €200m

Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 113 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2022 -81,8 M -86,4 M -86,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 068 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,13 €
Average target price 12,07 €
Spread / Average Target 96,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harris Goritsas Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
L. Trikardos Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.4.79%1 129
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.19%39 351
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.10%33 157
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.50%25 134
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.54%22 779