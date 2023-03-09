Lamda Development S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon / Total cash receipts from the sale of land plots and residential units on the coastal front have exceeded 200m
03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
Total cash receipts from the sale of land plots and residential units on the coastal front have exceeded €200m
