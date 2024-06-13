CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1 2024

You are cordially invited to participate in a conference call hosted by LAMDA Development in the context of the Announcement of Q1 2024 Financial Results.

Thursday 13 June 2024

18:00 (Greece) / 16:00 (London)

Live Conference Call

Greece

+30

213 009 6000 / +30 210 94 60 800

UK

+44

(0)

203 059 5872

USA

+1 516 447 5632

France

+33

(0)

1 709 18711

Germany

+49

(0)

69 2222 4493

Italy

+39

06 452 36748

We recommend you calling 5 to 10 minutes prior to the conference scheduled start time

Live Webcast

Real-time webcast (audio only)

If you experience any difficulty, please call +30 210 9460803

Digital Playback

The service is available for 7 working days and is activated 1 hour following the end of the

conference

Greece

+30 210 946 0929

UK

+44 (0) 203 059 5874

USA

+1 631 257 0626

Κωδικός PIN: 42450 #

For additional information please contact:

LAMDA Development Investor Relations

IR@lamdadev.com

Chorus Call Hellas S.A. (Teleconferencing Services Provider)

+30 210 9427300

