CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION
FINANCIAL RESULTS Q1 2024
You are cordially invited to participate in a conference call hosted by LAMDA Development in the context of the Announcement of Q1 2024 Financial Results.
Thursday 13 June 2024
18:00 (Greece) / 16:00 (London)
Live Conference Call
Greece
+30
213 009 6000 / +30 210 94 60 800
UK
+44
(0)
203 059 5872
USA
+1 516 447 5632
France
+33
(0)
1 709 18711
Germany
+49
(0)
69 2222 4493
Italy
+39
06 452 36748
We recommend you calling 5 to 10 minutes prior to the conference scheduled start time
Live Webcast
Real-time webcast (audio only)
If you experience any difficulty, please call +30 210 9460803
Digital Playback
The service is available for 7 working days and is activated 1 hour following the end of the
conference
Greece
+30 210 946 0929
UK
+44 (0) 203 059 5874
USA
+1 631 257 0626
Κωδικός PIN: 42450 #
For additional information please contact:
LAMDA Development Investor Relations
IR@lamdadev.com
Chorus Call Hellas S.A. (Teleconferencing Services Provider)
+30 210 9427300
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com
