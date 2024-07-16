Eighth (8th) Interest Period of the Corporate Bond Loan 2020

Maroussi, 16 July 2024

In accordance with the terms of the Common Bond Loan dated 06.07.2020 ("the Common Bond Loan" or "the CBL"), as decided by LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. ("the Company") Board of Directors, the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the Eighth (8th) Interest Period from 22.01.2024 until 22.07.2024 is set on Friday July 19, 2024.

The date on which the bonds will trade without the eighth (8th) coupon (ex-coupon date) is Thursday July 18, 2024.

The gross interest amount for the Eighth (8th) Interest Period is € 5,500,444.44 equivalent to € 17.1888888889 per each bond of €1,000 nominal value, which has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 3.40% (before tax) and corresponds to 320,000 bonds currently tradable on the organized market of the Athens Exchange.

The payment of the accrued interest to the bondholders will take place though the "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Monday July 22, 2024, as follows:

Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (D.S.S.) (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders that have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S. Operations Regulation and the ATHEXCSD relevant resolutions. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article

of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year.

It is hereby noted that in accordance with current legislation, the right to collect interest amount expires, if not collected within the time limit of five (5) years, and any relevant amount shall be reimbursed to the Hellenic Republic.

