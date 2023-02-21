Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:13 2023-02-21 am EST
6.310 EUR   -0.32%
02/09Lamda Development - The Ellinikon, one of the World's Largest Urban Regeneration Projects, Breaks Ground on Riviera Tower, Greece's Tallest Building
AQ
01/24Lamda Development S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/17Lamda Development S A : Fifth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development S A : Financial Calendar 2023

02/21/2023 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 15:50:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
02/09Lamda Development - The Ellinikon, one of the World's Largest Urban Regeneration Projec..
AQ
01/24Lamda Development S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/17Lamda Development S A : Fifth Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2..
PU
2022Lamda Development S A : Notification of change in the composition of the Board of Director..
PU
2022Transcript : LAMDA Development S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, ..
CI
2022Lamda Development S A : 9M 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
2022Lamda Development S A : 9M 2022 Financial Results Announcement
PU
2022Lamda Development S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Lamda Development S A : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
2022Lamda Development S A : Financial Calendar 2022 Update / Announcement date Financial Resul..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 113 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2022 -81,8 M -87,4 M -87,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 179 M 1 179 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,33 €
Average target price 12,07 €
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harris Goritsas Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
L. Trikardos Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.8.21%1 179
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.21%41 169
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.22%33 588
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.97%28 500
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.86%26 648
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%22 940