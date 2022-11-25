Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-11-25 am EST
5.795 EUR   +0.35%
10:44aLamda Development S A : Notification of change in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
11/24Transcript : LAMDA Development S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
11/24Lamda Development S A : 9M 2022 Financial Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development S A : Notification of change in the composition of the Board of Directors

11/25/2022 | 10:44am EST
Notification of change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Notification of change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 15:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 78,6 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2021 191 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2021 737 M 767 M 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales 2021 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,78 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harris Goritsas Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
L. Trikardos Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-16.37%1 048
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.91%34 090
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.29%30 643
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.23%28 009
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.92%26 676
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.37%21 645