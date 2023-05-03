Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:17:33 2023-05-03 am EDT
5.670 EUR   -1.73%
Lamda Development S A : Presentation fy2022 financial results
PU
Lamda Development S A : FY2022 Financial Results
PU
Lamda Development S A : Financial Calendar 2023 Update / Announcement date FY2022 Financial Results
PU
Lamda Development S A : PRESENTATION FY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

05/03/2023
PRESENTATION FY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

PRESENTATION FY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 113 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 -81,8 M -89,9 M -89,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 006 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,77 €
Average target price 12,07 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harris Goritsas Chief Financial Officer
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
L. Trikardos Head-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-1.37%1 071
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%39 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 794
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.76%27 356
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 093
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.95%21 116
