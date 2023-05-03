|
Lamda Development S A : PRESENTATION FY2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Sales 2022
|
113 M
124 M
124 M
|Net income 2022
|
-81,8 M
-89,9 M
-89,9 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-12,5x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 006 M
1 105 M
1 105 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|8,88x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|4,94x
|Nbr of Employees
|544
|Free-Float
|45,4%
|
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|5,77 €
|Average target price
|12,07 €
|Spread / Average Target
|109%