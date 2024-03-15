Purchase of Own Shares

Maroussi, 15 March 2024

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with article 49 of L.4548/2018, pursuant to the resolution of its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 21.06.2023, the decision of the Board of Directors dated 31.05.2023 and the Announcement for the purchase of own shares dated 21.06.2023, announces that on 14.03.2024 it purchased 20,000 own shares at an average price of €6.954 per share, for a total amount of €139,080.17.

Following this purchase, the Company holds in aggregate 3,655,081 own shares, equivalent to 2.068% of the Company's total outstanding number of shares.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

