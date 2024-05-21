Q1 2024 Results Announcement Date
Maroussi, 21 May 2024
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. (the "Company"), in its practice of providing accurate and timely information to investors and pursuant to articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1 of the ATHEX Rulebook, informs the investing public in relation to the Q1 2024 results announcement date:
Q1 2024 Results Announcement: Wednesday 12 June 2024
Teleconference / Live Webcast results presentation: Thursday 13 June 2024
Note that the financial results will be released after the end of the ATHEX trading session and will be uploaded to the Company's website (www.lamdadev.com) as well as to the ATHEX website (www.athexgroup.gr).
