Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-06-23 am EDT
5.930 EUR   -0.17%
01:26pLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (Correct Repetition)
PU
05:15aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting
PU
06/08LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellinikon
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (Correct Repetition)

06/23/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
01:26pLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting (Correct Repeti..
PU
05:15aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting
PU
06/08LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Announcement regarding business developments related to The Ellini..
PU
06/01LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
05/31LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. : Share buyback
CO
05/30LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
05/30LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. : Share buyback
CO
05/27LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Invitation to Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/27LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
05/27LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 226 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 72,2 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net Debt 2022 561 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2022 -119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,94 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A.-13.98%1 097
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.70%33 980
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.03%32 695
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.66%30 886
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.62%28 654
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.08%25 550