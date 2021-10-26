Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lamda Development SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement regarding Business Developments related to the Ellinikon Project

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Announcement regarding Business Developments related to the Ellinikon Project

Award of a casino license in the Ellinikon

Maroussi, 26 October 2021

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), in accordance with the Regulation No. 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, in the context of the Ellinikon project as well as the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 16.06.2021 between the Company, "HELLINIKON GLOBAL I SA", a 100% subsidiary of the Company, and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (hereinafter the "HRADF") hereby announces the following.

The Company was informed by the letter dated 25.10.2021 sent by the HRADF that on 22.10.2021 the Hellenic Gaming Commission submitted to the Court of Audit the additional supporting documents related to the tender for the award of a casino license, in addition to the contents of the file that had been already submitted on 08.03.2021, for the purposes of completing the pre-contractual audit of the tender. Therefore, as provided in the Memorandum of Understanding, the operation of a casino shall continue to be part of the Company's business plan for the Project. The Company anticipates the completion of the relevant tender process as well as the issuance of the casino license.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
