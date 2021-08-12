Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
LAMDA Development S.A., (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notification, announces that the company "Consolidated Lamda Holdings S.A." (CLH), on 09.08.2021 purchased 400,000 of the Company's registered common shares, at an average price of €8.00 per share and for a total consideration of €3,200,000.00.
CLH is, pursuant to the provisions of article 3 par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Fotios Antonatos, Non Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors.
