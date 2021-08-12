Log in
Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

LAMDA Development S.A., (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notification, announces that the company "Consolidated Lamda Holdings S.A." (CLH), on 09.08.2021 purchased 400,000 of the Company's registered common shares, at an average price of €8.00 per share and for a total consideration of €3,200,000.00.

CLH is, pursuant to the provisions of article 3 par.1 (26) of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, a legal person closely associated with Mr. Fotios Antonatos, Non Executive Member of the Company's Board of Directors.

37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
