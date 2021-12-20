Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lamda Development SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/20 10:10:16 am
7.045 EUR   +1.37%
10:50aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
03:00aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
12/17LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 81,7 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2021 231 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2021 779 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 227 M 1 384 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,6x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,95 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA-2.11%1 384
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.40%34 765
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.59%30 300
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.41%29 547
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.79%27 091
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.79%26 205