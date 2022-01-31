Log in
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/28 10:19:31 am
6.99 EUR   -1.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development : Announcement regarding business developments related to the Ellinikon project

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
Announcement regarding business developments related to the Ellinikon project

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80,3 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net income 2021 243 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2021 478 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 372 M 1 373 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float -
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,99 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 78,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA1.23%1 372
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 306
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.02%35 191
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 398
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.32%32 231
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544