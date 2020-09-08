Lamda Development : Changes in the composition of BoD and Audit Committee

Lamda Development S.A. (the Company) following its announcement dated 31.7.2020 regarding the resignation of Mr. Dimitrios Afendoulis from his capacity as a non executive member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee of the Company, informs the investors that according to the minutes of the Board of Directors meeting on 7.9.2020:

Mr. Aris Serbetis was elected as a new non executive member of the Board of Directors, for the remainder of the resigned memberΆs term of office, i.e. until 24.06.2025, pursuant to article 82 of Law 4548/2018 and par. 5&8 of article 10 of the CompanyΆs Articles of Association Mrs. Evgenia Paizi was appointed as a new member of the Audit Committee for the remainder of the resigned memberΆs term of office, i.e. until 24.06.2023 pursuant of par. 1 of article 44 of L. 4449/ 2017, as was replaced with par. 4 of article 74 of L. 4706/ 2020.

It is noted that the Company will announce the election of the new non executive member of the BoD in the next General Meeting of the Company.

The resumes of Mr. A. Serbetis and Mrs. E. Paizi are available on the CompanyΆs website (www.lamdadev.com).