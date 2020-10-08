Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Lamda Development SA    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development : Mohegan-led consortium offers 150 million euros for Greek casino licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the former airport complex of Hellenikon, in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) - A consortium led by U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has offered 150 million euros ($176 million) for a licence to build and operate a luxury casino resort in Athens, a Greek minister said late on Wednesday.

Mohegan and its Greek partner GEK TERNA had advanced to the next phase of a long-delayed tender for the construction and 30-year operation of a casino resort on the site of the former Hellenikon airport, part of an 8 billion euros redevelopment plan by Greek developer Lamda.

Greece's gaming commission, which is handling the tender, on Wednesday opened Mohegan's financial bid, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told a Greek TV station.

"The tender had set a minimum price of 30 million euros ... Mohegan offered a lump sum of 150 million," he said.

The next steps in the process include signing the contract and clearing it with Greek auditors and parliament before the Mohegan-led consortium is declared winner of the tender.

Mohegan has said it stands ready to start construction once it wins the tender.

Mohegan's plan, dubbed Inspire Athens, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists and generate more than 7,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEK TERNA HOLDINGS, REAL ESTATE, CONSTRUCTION S.A. 0.15% 6.58 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA 1.07% 5.68 Delayed Quote.-31.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
05:18aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Mohegan-led consortium offers 150 million euros for Greek ca..
RE
09/22LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : First Half 2020 results
PU
09/08LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Changes in the composition of BoD and Audit Committee
PU
09/07LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/05LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Transactions Notification Table - 04/08/2020
PU
08/04LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/..
PU
07/31LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Changes in the compositon of the BoD
PU
07/29LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/..
PU
07/27LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/..
PU
07/23LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66,9 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net income 2020 -5,65 M -6,64 M -6,64 M
Net cash 2020 180 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 -80,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 993 M 1 169 M 1 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,50 €
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Spread / Highest target 95,7%
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA-31.71%1 169
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.26%37 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.15%34 304
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.70%32 986
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%28 004
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-34.83%27 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group