Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Lamda Development SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lamda Development : Notification of change of executives

02/17/2022 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of change of executives

Press Release

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
11:18aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Notification of change of executives
PU
08:47aJacobs and Mace to Manage Regeneration of The Ellinikon, Greece; Sustainable, smart des..
AQ
03:14aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/15LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/14LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
02/11LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S A : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/09LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
02/09LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/07LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02/04LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 80,3 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net income 2021 243 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 435 M 495 M 495 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 216 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,93 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA0.29%1 382
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.65%36 777
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.82%35 926
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.30%35 241
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.45%34 305
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%29 928