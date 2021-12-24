Lamda Development : Purchase of Own Shares
Disclaimer
Lamda Development SA published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:46:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Sales 2021
81,7 M
92,6 M
92,6 M
Net income 2021
231 M
262 M
262 M
Net Debt 2021
779 M
882 M
882 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,04x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 242 M
1 405 M
1 407 M
EV / Sales 2021
24,7x
EV / Sales 2022
5,70x
Nbr of Employees
409
Free-Float
46,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
7,04 €
Average target price
13,60 €
Spread / Average Target
93,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.