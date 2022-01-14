Log in
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/13 10:14:59 am
7.48 EUR   +0.40%
02:52aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/12LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
01/10LAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
Lamda Development : Purchase of Own Shares

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Purchase of Own Shares

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 81,7 M 93,8 M 93,8 M
Net income 2021 231 M 265 M 265 M
Net Debt 2021 779 M 894 M 894 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 317 M 1 511 M 1 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,48 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA8.33%1 511
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 124
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.30%32 824
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.49%31 626
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.99%31 127
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.51%29 267