Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

LAMDA Development S.A., (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notification, announces that on June, 16th 2021, Mr. Charalampos Goritsas, CFO, acquired 10,000 of the Company's registered common shares, at an average price of €7.49 per share and for a total consideration of €74,900.00.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com