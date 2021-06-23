Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Lamda Development SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lamda Development : Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

06/23/2021 | 02:47am EDT
Announcement of regulated information according to Law 3556/2007

LAMDA Development S.A., (the Company) in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU and after relevant notification, announces that on June, 16th 2021, Mr. Charalampos Goritsas, CFO, acquired 10,000 of the Company's registered common shares, at an average price of €7.49 per share and for a total consideration of €74,900.00.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,8 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net cash 2021 17,3 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 614 M 1 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,67 €
Average target price 11,63 €
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA8.03%1 614
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.70%44 413
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%33 509
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.31%30 446
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%26 585
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.23%25 103