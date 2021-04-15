Lamda Development : FY2020 Financial Results Presentation - Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors 04/15/2021 | 09:22am EDT Send by mail :

FY2020 Results Presentation Results Highlights - FY2020 P&L NAV Retail Assets KPIs Retail EBITDA at €36.9m (43% y-o-y decline), adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic as follows:

y-o-y decline), adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic as follows: Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of over 100 calendar days (1) Government-imposed 40% rent reduction (based on legislative acts):

o Across all tenant categories for March , April , May , June , November , December (equivalent to a total period of 6 months) o Only for F&B, cinemas and cultural activities for July , August , September Company decision to offer additional rent relief to tenants (on top of the government-imposed rent discount)

EBITDA before valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €24.1m (52% y-o-y decline)

valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €24.1m (52% y-o-y decline) EBITDA after valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €20.2m loss

valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €20.2m loss Net result after tax and minorities: €51.7m loss

NAV €1,101.1m (vs. €1,155m as of 31.12.2019)

(vs. €1,155m as of 31.12.2019) NAV per share €6.23 (vs. €6.54 as of 31.12.2019)

(vs. €6.54 as of 31.12.2019) Government-imposed lockdown measures and other restrictions (2) weighed on tenant sales (-49%y-o-y) and customer visits (footfall) (-56%y-o-y) Resilient occupancy rate at 98% (FY2020 average); at same levels compared to 2019

Healthy rent collection rate at 93% (FY2020 average)

Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period Notes: (1) Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days). (2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm 1 Key Recent Developments Hellinikon Project Shopping Malls Partition Agreement

24.03.2021: the Greek Parliament voted into law the Partition and Surface Rights Agreement Law grants to HELLINIKON S.A.:

o full ownership rights to an area equal to 30% of the total surface area of the Hellinikon land plot (excluding the seafront and the beach) o surface rights for 99 years on the rest of the land plot (excluding public use and public-facility spaces)

Supreme Court pending litigations

April 2021: Supreme Court rejected one petition for annulment of a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) (urban planning studies); an important decision by the Supreme Court which secures the legality and validity of the urban planning studies

Syndicate Bank financing

07.04.2021: signing with Eurobank and Piraeus of the updated basic terms for the purposes of financing Phase A of the Hellinikon project Total amount: €1.16bn (incl. €205m loans to cover the VAT)

o €542m for the financing of infrastructure works and other developments during the first 5 years (Phase A)

o €622m for the financing of the development of two commercial real-estate projects: Vouliagmenis Mall and Marina Galleria

Casino license tender (IRC)

12.02.2021: after the announcement (October 2020) of the Mohegan/GEK TERNA JV as preferred bidder (temporary licensee), the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) completed the review process and submitted the relevant file to the Court of Audit (CoA) CoA review process currently in progress. Upon CoA approval, next step involves the award of the license through a Ministerial decision

Only a few weeks away from signing the agreement for the Transfer of Shares. Next steps:

Supreme Court's final decisions on remaining pending litigations Various administrative workstreams involving the public authorities (e.g. transfer of rights in rem etc.) Issuance of the casino license by the Finance Ministry

Q1 2021: Shopping Malls re-opened only for a very short period (between mid-January and early February) and under significant restrictions (e.g. click-inside/click-away).

re-opened only for a very short period (between mid-January and early February) and under significant restrictions (e.g. click-inside/click-away). Government-imposed 40% rent reduction continues to apply for the entire quarter (100% rent reduction imposed by law minus 60% government rebate to LAMDA) 2 Shopping Malls Occupancy Resilient occupancy rates despite adverse retail trade conditions 98% 99% 97% Navigating through a perfect storm POccupancy rates at pre-COVID levels PContract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period PNo amendments to existing contracts The Mall Athens Golden Hall Med. Cosmos Source: Company data 3 Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of more than 100 days(1) in 2020 During the re-opening period, customer consumption trends fared better than customer visits (footfall) Pre-COVID Lockdown Re-opening with Lockdown restrictions(2) annual % rate of change 4% 6% Closed* Closed* -26% -43% -49% -56% Jan-Feb 2020 Mar-May 2020* Jun-Oct 2020 Nov-Dec 2020* FY2020 Shopkeepers' Sales Footfall Source: Company data Notes: (1) Shopping Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days); (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days) (2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm 4 Shopping Malls - Full-year 2020 average trends mask the significant recovery in consumption trends during re-opening period Significant recovery in consumption trends during reopening period (Jun-Oct 2020) 0% -10% -20% -23% -21% -25% -27% -30% -33% -40% -42% -41% -40% -43% -48% -50% -60% Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 annual % rate Shopkeepers' Sales Footfall of change Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020): average KPIs per Shopping Mall Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020) Shopkeepers' Footfall (annual % rate of change) Sales The Mall Athens -32% -57% Golden Hall -14% -16% Med. Cosmos -28% -34% Shopping Malls - Total -26% -43% Source: Company data 5 Shopping Malls - Financial Performance Revenue EBITDA 64,3 77,1 -37% -43% 48,4 36,9 -41% -31% -38% -47% -38% -39% 28,8 33,3 23,2 16,9 18,6 19,8 20,6 15,2 14,2 14,4 10,4 11,3 THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL MED. COSMOS RETAIL ASSETS THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL MED. COSMOS RETAIL ASSETS FY2020 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 6 The Mall Athens - Performance Drivers Average Full Year: 2020 vs 2019 (in €m) Occupancy 2020 -37% 97% -41% -47% 33,3 27,9 28,8 Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €10.3m Footfall: -63% 19,8 Shopkeepers' Sales: -53% 17,6 15,2 3,6 0,4 0,9 1,3 0,5 0,9 -0,6-0,9 -4,0-3,7 BASE RENT TURNOVER PARKING OTHER INCOME TOTAL REVENUES PM FEE OPERATING EBITDA EXPENSES FY2020 FY2019 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Note: The Mall Athens remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) 7 Golden Hall - Performance Drivers Average Full Year: 2020 vs 2019 (in €m) -24% Occupancy 2020 -31% -38% 98% 20,6 16,2 Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €5.6m 16,9 Footfall: -44% 14,2 12,3 Shopkeepers' Sales: -43% 10,4 2,3 0,0 0,8 1,2 0,7 1,2 -0,4-0,5 -3,4-3,1 BASE RENT TURNOVER PARKING OTHER INCOME TOTAL REVENUES PM FEE OPERATING EBITDA EXPENSES FY2020 FY2019 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Note: Golden Hall remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) 8 Mediterranean Cosmos - Performance Drivers Average Full Year: 2020 vs 2019 (in €m) Occupancy 2020 -34% 99% -38% -39% 23,2 18,9 18,6 Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €6.8m Footfall: -51% 14,4 Shopkeepers' Sales: -50% 12,5 11,3 2,5 1,2 1,2 0,4 0,7 0,2 0,0 -1,3 -3,1-3,2 BASE RENT TURNOVER PARKING OTHER INCOME TOTAL REVENUES LAND LEASE OPERATING EBITDA EXPENSES FY2020 FY2019 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Notes: Med. Cosmos remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days) Land lease expense for FY2020 incorporates the variable rental expense of €0.9m and the gain arising from COVID-19 rent relief on fixed lease payments 9 Total EBITDA(1) Full Year: 2020 vs 2019 (in €m) -43%64,3 -52% 50,5 36,9 24,1 -€12.8mvs -€13.7m 7,5 0,9 2,1 -0,8 -0,4 -0,4 -0,8 -5,2 -13,9-15,6 RETAIL MARINA OFFICES & PROPERTY TAXES EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS OVERHEADS TOTAL EBITDA PARTICIPATIONS Source: Consolidated Financial Statements FY2020 FY2019 Notes: (1) Total EBITDA before Valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses & Flisvos Marina acquisition impact Marina: FY2020 EBITDA represents the total EBITDA after acquisition date. FY2019 EBITDA represents LD share (32.2%) over Net results for the respective period Offices & Participations: FY2020 adversely impacted by €3.4m revaluation loss of the land plot in Belgrade, Serbia Extraordinary items:FY2019 includes one-off reversal of impairment from Flisvos Marina following the acquisition of minority stake 10 Profitability Evolution Full Year: 2020 vs 2019 (in €m) 115,9 71,7 50,5 49,9 24,1 8,4 3,1 4,5 0,0 -9,4-6,3 -7,5-0,9 -13,0 -20,2 -31,7-27,2 -25,0 -43,3 -51,7 EBITDA (before VALUATIONS FLISVOS HELLINIKON EBITDA NET INTEREST DEPRECIATION TAXES MINORITIES NET RESULT Valuations) MARINA EXPENSES ACQUISITION IMPACT Source: Consolidated Financial Statements FY2020 FY2019 Notes: Valuations: before minority interest; FY2020 includes €6.4m CAPEX incurred in 2020 related to the Golden Hall extension Net Interest: FY2020 includes Marina Flisvos €4.5m IFRS 16 impact Depreciation: the difference is attributed to the full consolidation of Marina Flisvos in FY2020 (since the acquisition date) 11 COVID-19 Impact - FY2020 results COVID-19 impact to Shopping Malls: €49.5m NAV reduction (equivalent to €0.28/share) Business impact Negative impact on Group EBITDA on account of: - 40% discount on total rent for March, June, Novemberand December(as per relevant legislative decree) EBITDA -€27.4m - 40% discount on total rent from July until Septemberfor F&B, cinemas and culture (as per relevant legislative decree) - additional rent relief offered to tenants (Company decision) (on top of the government-imposed rent discounts) - Income loss (full or partial) on parking and advertising activities, variable part of rents Negligible rent relief from the discount received on Med. Cosmos rent ASSETS -€37.2m Difference between the property values assigned as of 31.12.2020 vs. 31.12.2019 as per the independent valuers' appraisals VALUATION NAV -€49.5m After taxes and minority interest NAV per -€0.28 After taxes and minority interest share Key Mitigants Strong cash position : Group cash €883m (31.12.2020)

Group cash €883m High rent collection rates: 93% (FY2020)

High average occupancy rates: 98% (FY2020)

Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 12 NAV Bridge Net Asset Value €1,101.1m (in €m) (31.12.2020) -51.7 -4.72.5 1.155,0 1.101,1 NAV (31.12.2019) Net Result (after tax & Deferred tax LD Share Other (direct to equity NAV (31.12.2020) minorities) items) NAV per €6.54 -€0.29 -€0.03 €0.01 €6.23 share Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 13 Investment Portfolio(1) (in €m) 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 Retail Assets (Shopping Malls) 892.0 854.8 Offices 49.3 49.7 Other income generating Assets(2) 18.7 65.3 Land 86.4 83.8 Other Assets 8.6 12.2 TOTAL 1,055.0 1,065.7 Breakdown per Asset Type (31.12.2020) Other income Land Other Assets 8% generating Assets 1% 6% Offices 5% Shopping Malls 80% Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Notes: (1) Represents the Group's share in each investment. Under IFRS, assets consolidated under the equity method are presented on the Balance Sheet under "Investment in Associates" (2) In Q1 2020 LAMDA Development acquired indirectly an additional 32.2% stake in Flisvos Marina resulting in goodwill & intangible assets recognition at a consolidated group level 14 Investment Portfolio - Retail Assets Independent Valuation Balance Sheet Value(1) (€m) % Change Shopping Malls 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 31.12.2020 The Mall Athens 451.0 430.2 -5% Med. Cosmos 189.2 177.4 -6% Golden Hall 251.8 247.2 -2% TOTAL 892.0 854.8 -4% Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Notes: (1) Value corresponds to the property value of each shopping mall as per the independent valuers' appraisal 15 Investment Portfolio - Land Plots LD Stake (%) Balance Sheet Value (€m) LAND PLOTS Valuation Method 31.12.2020 31.12.2020 Spata 100% 13.8 Fair Value Viltanioti 50% 2.5 Fair Value Aegina (Residential) 100% 5.9 Fair Value Belgrade (Mixed) 80% 58.8 Fair Value Montenegro / Budva (Residential) 100% 1.0 Fair Value Bucharest / Pitesti (Logistics) 90% 1.9 Fair Value TOTAL 83.8 Other Fixed Assets 12.2 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 16 Retail Assets - Independent Valuation* Evolution (in €m) 892 855 840 792 788 119 755 735 720 715 712 727 252 112 696 247 105 175 210 100 176 173 182 184 187 179 175 189 161 177 151 181 147 146 147 153 545 500 475 435 451 430 410 401 397 387 381 387 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 The Mall Athens Mediterranean Cosmos Golden Hall Source: Consolidated Financial Statements Note: * Corresponds to the property value of each shopping mall as per the independent valuers' appraisal 17 Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary (in €m) 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Investment Property 924.2 960.8 Adversely impacted by asset revaluations (as per independent valuers' appraisals) Fixed - Intangible Assets & Inventory 74.9 14.6 2020: full consolidation of Flisvos Marina (since acquisition date) Investments in associates 34.9 39.9 Total Investment Portfolio 1,034.0 1,015.3 Cash 883.2 702.8 Key drivers: Greek Retail Bond, The Mall Athens loan refinancing, Hellinikon project & other CAPEX Right-of-use assets 182.1 78.8 Represents the Med. Cosmos land lease and Flisvos Marina concession agreement Other Receivables & accruals 88.4 73.9 Total Assets 2,187.6 1,870.7 Equity 1,024.6 1,023.9 Reserves 8.3 6.9 Retained earnings (27.0) 26.6 Minority Interests 94.7 85.7 Total Equity 1,100.6 1,143.1 Borrowings 713.5 439.1 Key drivers: Greek Retail Bond, The Mall Athens loan refinancing, other loan repayments Lease Liability 185.2 78.7 Represents the Med. Cosmos land lease and Flisvos Marina concession agreement Payables 72.0 88.1 Deferred Tax Liability 116.3 121.7 Total Liabilities 1,087.0 727.6 Total Equity & Liabilities 2,187.6 1,870.7 Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 18 Key Financial Metrics (Group) (in €m) 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 Cash 702.8 883.2 Gross Debt 439.1 713.5 Investment Portfolio 1,015.3 1,034.0 Total Equity (incl. minorities) 1,143.1 1,100.6 Net Asset Value (incl. minorities) 1,221.9 1,211.8 Gross Debt / Investment portfolio 43.3% 69.0% Gross Debt / Total Equity 38.4% 64.8% Gross Debt / NAV 35.9% 58.9% Average debt interest rate 4.2% 3.1% Source: Consolidated Financial Statements 19 Share Price Performance (data as of 31.03.2021) 5-years* 260 240 220 200 LAMDA 180 +82% 160 140 ATHEX +37% 120 LARGE CAP +13% 100 80 60 16-Jun-3016-Mar-3115-Dec-31 21-Mar-3120-Dec-3120-Sep-3020-Jun-3020-Mar-3119-Dec-3119-Sep-3019-Jun-3019-Mar-3118-Dec-3118-Sep-3018-Jun-3018-Mar-3117-Dec-3117-Sep-3017-Jun-3017-Mar-3116-Dec-3116-Sep-30 Source: Athens Exchange (ATHEX) Daily Bulletin Notes: * Period from 31.12.2015 until 31.03.2021 (Rebased to 100 = 31.12.2015) 2021 y-t-d** 112 110 LARGE CAP 108 +7% 106 ATHEX +7% 104 LAMDA 102 +4% 100 98 96 94 92 90 88 86 21-Mar-2621-Mar-2121-Mar-1621-Mar-1121-Mar-0621-Mar-0121-Feb-2421-Feb-1921-Feb-1421-Feb-0921-Feb-0421-Jan-3021-Jan-2521-Jan-2021-Jan-1521-Jan-1021-Jan-0520-Dec-31 21-Mar-31 Source: Athens Exchange (ATHEX) Daily Bulletin Notes: ** Period from 31.12.2020 until 31.03.2021 (Rebased to 100 = 31.12.2020) 20 Shareholders Structure(1) FOREIGN INVESTORS 24,3% PRIVATE INVESTORS - GREECE 5,3% INSTITUTIONALS - GREECE 7,6% AEGEAN AIRLINES 1,7% EBRD 1,8% BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED / TRIFON & DESPINA NATSIS (*) 6,4% Shares Outstanding: 176,736,715 COΝSOLIDATED LAMDA HOLDINGS (CLH) 43,0% VOXCOVE HOLDINGS LTD 10,0% Notes: (1) Data as of 31.12.2020 (*) According to TR-1 submitted on 24.07.2020 21 Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Lamda Development S.A. This presentation has been prepared by Lamda Development S.A. (the "Company"). The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcements of material information made by the Company in accordance with law. This presentation is only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments and must not be acted or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons (as defined below). Solicitations resulting from this presentation will only be responded to if the person concerned is a Relevant Person. This presentation and its contents are confidential and must not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other person, whether or not they are a Relevant Person. Nor should the recipient use the information in this presentation in any way which would constitute "market abuse". If you have received this presentation and you are not a Relevant Person you must return it immediately to the Company. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of the national and global economy; economic conditions generally and the Company's sector specifically; competition from other Companies. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. LAMDA Development S.A. ● 37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) ● 151 23 Maroussi ● Greece Tel: +30.210.74 50 600 ● Fax: +30.210.74 50 645 Web site : www.lamdadev.com IR@lamdadev.com Financial Director: Mr. Vasilis Baloumis ● E-mail:VBaloumis@lamdadev.com Investor Relations & Financial Strategy Director: Mr. Dimitris Haralabopoulos ● E-mail:dharalabopoulos@lamdadev.com

Attachments Original document Permalink Disclaimer Lamda Development SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:21:02 UTC.

