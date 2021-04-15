Lamda Development : FY2020 Financial Results Presentation - Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors
FY2020 Results Presentation
Results Highlights - FY2020
P&L
NAV
Retail Assets
KPIs
Retail EBITDA at €36.9m (43% y-o-y decline), adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic as follows:
Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of over 100 calendar days(1)
Government-imposed40% rent reduction (based on legislative acts): o Across all tenant categories for March, April, May, June, November, December(equivalent to a total period of 6 months) o Only for F&B, cinemas and cultural activities for July, August, September
Company decision to offer additional rent relief to tenants (on top of the government-imposed rent discount)
EBITDAbeforevaluations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €24.1m (52% y-o-y decline)
EBITDAaftervaluations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €20.2m loss
Net result after tax and minorities: €51.7m loss
NAV €1,101.1m (vs. €1,155m as of 31.12.2019)
NAV per share €6.23 (vs. €6.54 as of 31.12.2019)
Government-imposedlockdown measures and other restrictions(2) weighed on tenant sales (-49%y-o-y) and customer visits (footfall) (-56%y-o-y)
Resilient occupancy rate at 98% (FY2020 average); at same levels compared to 2019
Healthy rent collection rate at 93% (FY2020 average)
Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period
Notes:
(1) Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days).
(2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm
1
Key Recent Developments
Hellinikon
Project
Shopping
Malls
Partition Agreement
24.03.2021: the Greek Parliament voted into law the Partition and Surface Rights Agreement
Law grants to HELLINIKON S.A.: o full ownership rights to an area equal to 30% of the total surface area of the Hellinikon land plot (excluding the seafront and the beach) o surface rights for 99 years on the rest of the land plot (excluding public use and public-facility spaces)
Supreme Court pending litigations
April 2021: Supreme Court rejected one petition for annulment of a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) (urban planning studies); an important decision by the Supreme Court which secures the legality and validity of the urban planning studies
Syndicate Bank financing
07.04.2021: signing with Eurobank and Piraeus of the updated basic terms for the purposes of financing Phase A of the Hellinikon project
Total amount: €1.16bn (incl. €205m loans to cover the VAT) o €542m for the financing of infrastructure works and other developments during the first 5 years (Phase A) o €622m for the financing of the development of two commercial real-estate projects: Vouliagmenis Mall and Marina Galleria
Casino license tender (IRC)
12.02.2021: after the announcement (October 2020) of the Mohegan/GEK TERNA JV as preferred bidder (temporary licensee), the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) completed the review process and submitted the relevant file to the Court of Audit (CoA)
CoA review process currently in progress. Upon CoA approval, next step involves the award of the license through a Ministerial decision
Only a few weeks away from signing the agreement for the Transfer of Shares. Next steps:
Supreme Court's final decisions on remaining pending litigations
Various administrative workstreams involving the public authorities (e.g. transfer of rights in rem etc.)
Issuance of the casino license by the Finance Ministry
Q1 2021: Shopping Malls re-opened only for a very short period (between mid-January and early February) and under significant restrictions (e.g. click-inside/click-away).
Government-imposed40% rent reduction continues to apply for the entire quarter (100% rent reduction imposed by law minus 60% government rebate to LAMDA)
PContract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period
PNo amendments to existing contracts
The Mall Athens
Golden Hall
Med. Cosmos
Source: Company data
3
Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of more than 100 days(1) in 2020
During the re-opening period, customer consumption trends fared better than customer visits (footfall)
Pre-COVID
Lockdown
Re-opening with
Lockdown
restrictions(2)
annual % rate
of change
4% 6%
Closed*
Closed*
-26%
-43%
-49%
-56%
Jan-Feb 2020
Mar-May 2020*
Jun-Oct 2020
Nov-Dec 2020*
FY2020
Shopkeepers' Sales
Footfall
Source: Company data
Notes:
(1) Shopping Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days); (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days)
(2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm
4
Shopping Malls - Full-year 2020 average trends mask the significant recovery in consumption trends during re-opening period
Significant recovery in consumption trends during reopening period
(Jun-Oct 2020)
0%
-10%
-20%
-23%
-21%
-25%
-27%
-30%
-33%
-40%
-42%
-41%
-40%
-43%
-48%
-50%
-60%
Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020
Sep 2020
Oct 2020
annual % rate
Shopkeepers' Sales
Footfall
of change
Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020): average KPIs per Shopping Mall
Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020)
Shopkeepers'
Footfall
(annual % rate of change)
Sales
The Mall Athens
-32%
-57%
Golden Hall
-14%
-16%
Med. Cosmos
-28%
-34%
Shopping Malls - Total
-26%
-43%
Source: Company data
5
Shopping Malls - Financial Performance
Revenue
EBITDA
64,3
77,1
-37%
-43%
48,4
36,9
-41%
-31%
-38%
-47%
-38%
-39%
28,8
33,3
23,2
16,9
18,6
19,8
20,6
15,2
14,2
14,4
10,4
11,3
THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL
MED. COSMOS
RETAIL ASSETS
THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL
MED. COSMOS
RETAIL ASSETS
FY2020
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
6
The Mall Athens - Performance Drivers
Average
Full Year: 2020 vs 2019
(in €m)
Occupancy 2020
-37%
97%
-41%
-47%
33,3
27,9
28,8
Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €10.3m
Footfall: -63%
19,8
Shopkeepers' Sales: -53%
17,6
15,2
3,6
0,4
0,9
1,3
0,5
0,9
-0,6-0,9
-4,0-3,7
BASE RENT
TURNOVER
PARKING
OTHER INCOME
TOTAL REVENUES
PM FEE
OPERATING
EBITDA
EXPENSES
FY2020
FY2019
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
Note:
The Mall Athens remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days)
7
Golden Hall - Performance Drivers
Average
Full Year: 2020 vs 2019
(in €m)
-24%
Occupancy 2020
-31%
-38%
98%
20,6
16,2
Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €5.6m
16,9
Footfall: -44%
14,2
12,3
Shopkeepers' Sales: -43%
10,4
2,3
0,0
0,8
1,2
0,7
1,2
-0,4-0,5
-3,4-3,1
BASE RENT
TURNOVER
PARKING
OTHER INCOME
TOTAL REVENUES
PM FEE
OPERATING
EBITDA
EXPENSES
FY2020
FY2019
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
Note:
Golden Hall remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days)
8
Mediterranean Cosmos - Performance Drivers
Average
Full Year: 2020 vs 2019
(in €m)
Occupancy 2020
-34%
99%
-38%
-39%
23,2
18,9
18,6
Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €6.8m
Footfall: -51%
14,4
Shopkeepers' Sales: -50%
12,5
11,3
2,5
1,2
1,2
0,4
0,7
0,2
0,0
-1,3
-3,1-3,2
BASE RENT
TURNOVER
PARKING
OTHER INCOME
TOTAL REVENUES
LAND LEASE
OPERATING
EBITDA
EXPENSES
FY2020
FY2019
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes:
Med. Cosmos remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days)
Land lease expense for FY2020 incorporates the variable rental expense of €0.9m and the gain arising from COVID-19 rent relief on fixed lease payments
9
Total EBITDA(1)
Full Year: 2020 vs 2019
(in €m)
-43%64,3
-52%
50,5
36,9
24,1
-€12.8mvs-€13.7m
7,5
0,9
2,1
-0,8
-0,4
-0,4
-0,8
-5,2
-13,9-15,6
RETAIL
MARINA
OFFICES &
PROPERTY TAXES
EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS
OVERHEADS
TOTAL EBITDA
PARTICIPATIONS
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
FY2020
FY2019
Notes:
(1) Total EBITDA before Valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses & Flisvos Marina acquisition impact
Marina: FY2020 EBITDA represents the total EBITDA after acquisition date. FY2019 EBITDA represents LD share (32.2%) over Net results for the respective period
Offices & Participations: FY2020 adversely impacted by €3.4m revaluation loss of the land plot in Belgrade, Serbia
Extraordinary items:FY2019 includes one-off reversal of impairment from Flisvos Marina following the acquisition of minority stake
10
Profitability Evolution
Full Year: 2020 vs 2019
(in €m)
115,9
71,7
50,5
49,9
24,1
8,4
3,1
4,5
0,0
-9,4-6,3
-7,5-0,9
-13,0
-20,2
-31,7-27,2
-25,0
-43,3
-51,7
EBITDA (before VALUATIONS
FLISVOS
HELLINIKON
EBITDA
NET INTEREST
DEPRECIATION
TAXES
MINORITIES
NET RESULT
Valuations)
MARINA
EXPENSES
ACQUISITION
IMPACT
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
FY2020
FY2019
Notes:
Valuations: before minority interest; FY2020 includes €6.4m CAPEX incurred in 2020 related to the Golden Hall extension
Net Interest: FY2020 includes Marina Flisvos €4.5m IFRS 16 impact
Depreciation: the difference is attributed to the full consolidation of Marina Flisvos in FY2020 (since the acquisition date)
11
COVID-19 Impact - FY2020 results
COVID-19 impact to Shopping Malls: €49.5m NAV reduction (equivalent to €0.28/share)
Business impact
Negative impact on Group EBITDA on account of:
-40% discount on total rent for March, June, Novemberand December(as per relevant legislative decree)
EBITDA
-€27.4m
-40% discount on total rent from July until Septemberfor F&B, cinemas and culture (as per relevant legislative decree)
-additional rent relief offered to tenants (Company decision) (on top of the government-imposed rent discounts)
- Income loss (full or partial) on parking and advertising activities, variable part of rents
Negligible rent relief from the discount received on Med. Cosmos rent
ASSETS
-€37.2m
Difference between the property values assigned as of 31.12.2020 vs. 31.12.2019 as per the independent valuers' appraisals
VALUATION
NAV
-€49.5m
After taxes and minority interest
NAV per
-€0.28
After taxes and minority interest
share
Key Mitigants
Strong cash position: Group cash €883m (31.12.2020)
High rent collection rates: 93%(FY2020)
High average occupancy rates: 98%(FY2020)
Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
12
NAV Bridge
Net Asset Value €1,101.1m
(in €m)
(31.12.2020)
-51.7
-4.72.5
1.155,0
1.101,1
NAV (31.12.2019)
Net Result (after tax &
Deferred tax LD Share
Other (direct to equity
NAV (31.12.2020)
minorities)
items)
NAV per
€6.54
-€0.29
-€0.03
€0.01
€6.23
share
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
13
Investment Portfolio(1)
(in €m)
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Retail Assets (Shopping Malls)
892.0
854.8
Offices
49.3
49.7
Other income generating Assets(2)
18.7
65.3
Land
86.4
83.8
Other Assets
8.6
12.2
TOTAL
1,055.0
1,065.7
Breakdown per Asset Type (31.12.2020)
Other income
Land
Other Assets
8%
generating Assets
1%
6%
Offices
5%
Shopping
Malls
80%
Source: Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes:
(1) Represents the Group's share in each investment. Under IFRS, assets consolidated under the equity method are presented on the Balance Sheet under "Investment in Associates"
(2) In Q1 2020 LAMDA Development acquired indirectly an additional 32.2% stake in Flisvos Marina resulting in goodwill & intangible assets recognition at a consolidated group level
** Period from 31.12.2020 until 31.03.2021 (Rebased to 100 = 31.12.2020)
20
Shareholders Structure(1)
FOREIGN INVESTORS
24,3%
PRIVATE INVESTORS - GREECE
5,3%
INSTITUTIONALS - GREECE
7,6%
AEGEAN AIRLINES
1,7%
EBRD 1,8%
BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED / TRIFON &
DESPINA NATSIS (*)
6,4%
Shares Outstanding: 176,736,715
COΝSOLIDATED LAMDA
HOLDINGS (CLH)
43,0%
VOXCOVE HOLDINGS LTD
10,0%
Notes:
(1) Data as of 31.12.2020
(*) According to TR-1 submitted on 24.07.2020
21
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Lamda Development S.A. (the "Company").
The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.
Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.
The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcements of material information made by the Company in accordance with law.
This presentation is only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments and must not be acted or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons (as defined below). Solicitations resulting from this presentation will only be responded to if the person concerned is a Relevant Person.
This presentation and its contents are confidential and must not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other person, whether or not they are a Relevant Person. Nor should the recipient use the information in this presentation in any way which would constitute "market abuse". If you have received this presentation and you are not a Relevant Person you must return it immediately to the Company. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of the national and global economy; economic conditions generally and the Company's sector specifically; competition from other Companies.
Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
By attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
