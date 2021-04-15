Lamda Development : FY2020 Financial Results Presentation - Annual Briefing of Analysts and Institutional Investors

Log in
FY2020 Results Presentation

Results Highlights - FY2020

P&L

NAV

Retail Assets

KPIs

  • Retail EBITDA at €36.9m (43% y-o-y decline), adversely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic as follows:
    • Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of over 100 calendar days(1)
    • Government-imposed40% rent reduction (based on legislative acts):
      o Across all tenant categories for March, April, May, June, November, December(equivalent to a total period of 6 months) o Only for F&B, cinemas and cultural activities for July, August, September
    • Company decision to offer additional rent relief to tenants (on top of the government-imposed rent discount)
  • EBITDA beforevaluations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €24.1m (52% y-o-y decline)
  • EBITDA aftervaluations, Hellinikon direct expenses and Flisvos Marina acquisition impact: €20.2m loss
  • Net result after tax and minorities: €51.7m loss
  • NAV €1,101.1m (vs. €1,155m as of 31.12.2019)
  • NAV per share €6.23 (vs. €6.54 as of 31.12.2019)
  • Government-imposedlockdown measures and other restrictions(2) weighed on tenant sales (-49%y-o-y) and customer visits (footfall) (-56%y-o-y)
  • Resilient occupancy rate at 98% (FY2020 average); at same levels compared to 2019
  • Healthy rent collection rate at 93% (FY2020 average)
  • Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period

Notes:

(1) Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days).

(2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm

1

Key Recent Developments

Hellinikon

Project

Shopping

Malls

  • Partition Agreement
    • 24.03.2021: the Greek Parliament voted into law the Partition and Surface Rights Agreement
    • Law grants to HELLINIKON S.A.:
      o full ownership rights to an area equal to 30% of the total surface area of the Hellinikon land plot (excluding the seafront and the beach) o surface rights for 99 years on the rest of the land plot (excluding public use and public-facility spaces)
  • Supreme Court pending litigations
    • April 2021: Supreme Court rejected one petition for annulment of a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) (urban planning studies); an important decision by the Supreme Court which secures the legality and validity of the urban planning studies
  • Syndicate Bank financing
    • 07.04.2021: signing with Eurobank and Piraeus of the updated basic terms for the purposes of financing Phase A of the Hellinikon project
    • Total amount: €1.16bn (incl. €205m loans to cover the VAT)
      o €542m for the financing of infrastructure works and other developments during the first 5 years (Phase A)
      o €622m for the financing of the development of two commercial real-estate projects: Vouliagmenis Mall and Marina Galleria
  • Casino license tender (IRC)
    • 12.02.2021: after the announcement (October 2020) of the Mohegan/GEK TERNA JV as preferred bidder (temporary licensee), the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) completed the review process and submitted the relevant file to the Court of Audit (CoA)
    • CoA review process currently in progress. Upon CoA approval, next step involves the award of the license through a Ministerial decision
  • Only a few weeks away from signing the agreement for the Transfer of Shares. Next steps:
    • Supreme Court's final decisions on remaining pending litigations
    • Various administrative workstreams involving the public authorities (e.g. transfer of rights in rem etc.)
    • Issuance of the casino license by the Finance Ministry
  • Q1 2021: Shopping Malls re-opened only for a very short period (between mid-January and early February) and under significant restrictions (e.g. click-inside/click-away).
  • Government-imposed40% rent reduction continues to apply for the entire quarter (100% rent reduction imposed by law minus 60% government rebate to LAMDA)

2

Shopping Malls Occupancy

Resilient occupancy rates despite adverse retail trade conditions

98%

99%

97%

Navigating through a perfect storm

POccupancy rates at pre-COVID levels

PContract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period

PNo amendments to existing contracts

The Mall Athens

Golden Hall

Med. Cosmos

Source: Company data

3

Shopping Malls remained closed for an aggregate period of more than 100 days(1) in 2020

During the re-opening period, customer consumption trends fared better than customer visits (footfall)

Pre-COVID

Lockdown

Re-opening with

Lockdown

restrictions(2)

annual % rate

of change

4% 6%

Closed*

Closed*

-26%

-43%

-49%

-56%

Jan-Feb 2020

Mar-May 2020*

Jun-Oct 2020

Nov-Dec 2020*

FY2020

Shopkeepers' Sales

Footfall

Source: Company data

Notes:

(1) Shopping Malls remained closed: (a) all Shopping Malls from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days); (b) The Mall Athens & Golden Hall from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days) and Med. Cosmos from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days)

(2) Restrictive measures, among others, imposed by the Government, designed to prevent the spread of the pandemic, include click-away,click-inside, limited number of customers per sqm

4

Shopping Malls - Full-year 2020 average trends mask the significant recovery in consumption trends during re-opening period

Significant recovery in consumption trends during reopening period

(Jun-Oct 2020)

0%

-10%

-20%

-23%

-21%

-25%

-27%

-30%

-33%

-40%

-42%

-41%

-40%

-43%

-48%

-50%

-60%

Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020

Sep 2020

Oct 2020

annual % rate

Shopkeepers' Sales

Footfall

of change

Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020): average KPIs per Shopping Mall

Re-opening period (Jun-Oct 2020)

Shopkeepers'

Footfall

(annual % rate of change)

Sales

The Mall Athens

-32%

-57%

Golden Hall

-14%

-16%

Med. Cosmos

-28%

-34%

Shopping Malls - Total

-26%

-43%

Source: Company data

5

Shopping Malls - Financial Performance

Revenue

EBITDA

64,3

77,1

-37%

-43%

48,4

36,9

-41%

-31%

-38%

-47%

-38%

-39%

28,8

33,3

23,2

16,9

18,6

19,8

20,6

15,2

14,2

14,4

10,4

11,3

THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL

MED. COSMOS

RETAIL ASSETS

THE MALL ATHENS GOLDEN HALL

MED. COSMOS

RETAIL ASSETS

FY2020

FY2019

FY2020

FY2019

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

6

The Mall Athens - Performance Drivers

Average

Full Year: 2020 vs 2019

(in €m)

Occupancy 2020

-37%

97%

-41%

-47%

33,3

27,9

28,8

Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €10.3m

Footfall: -63%

19,8

Shopkeepers' Sales: -53%

17,6

15,2

3,6

0,4

0,9

1,3

0,5

0,9

-0,6-0,9

-4,0-3,7

BASE RENT

TURNOVER

PARKING

OTHER INCOME

TOTAL REVENUES

PM FEE

OPERATING

EBITDA

EXPENSES

FY2020

FY2019

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Note:

The Mall Athens remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days)

7

Golden Hall - Performance Drivers

Average

Full Year: 2020 vs 2019

(in €m)

-24%

Occupancy 2020

-31%

-38%

98%

20,6

16,2

Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €5.6m

16,9

Footfall: -44%

14,2

12,3

Shopkeepers' Sales: -43%

10,4

2,3

0,0

0,8

1,2

0,7

1,2

-0,4-0,5

-3,4-3,1

BASE RENT

TURNOVER

PARKING

OTHER INCOME

TOTAL REVENUES

PM FEE

OPERATING

EBITDA

EXPENSES

FY2020

FY2019

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Note:

Golden Hall remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 07.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (37 days)

8

Mediterranean Cosmos - Performance Drivers

Average

Full Year: 2020 vs 2019

(in €m)

Occupancy 2020

-34%

99%

-38%

-39%

23,2

18,9

18,6

Rent reductions due to COVID-19: €6.8m

Footfall: -51%

14,4

Shopkeepers' Sales: -50%

12,5

11,3

2,5

1,2

1,2

0,4

0,7

0,2

0,0

-1,3

-3,1-3,2

BASE RENT

TURNOVER

PARKING

OTHER INCOME

TOTAL REVENUES

LAND LEASE

OPERATING

EBITDA

EXPENSES

FY2020

FY2019

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes:

Med. Cosmos remained closed during the following periods: (1) from 13.03.2020 to 17.05.2020 (66 days) and (2) from 03.11.2020 to 13.12.2020 (41 days)

Land lease expense for FY2020 incorporates the variable rental expense of €0.9m and the gain arising from COVID-19 rent relief on fixed lease payments

9

Total EBITDA(1)

Full Year: 2020 vs 2019

(in €m)

-43%64,3

-52%

50,5

36,9

24,1

-€12.8mvs -€13.7m

7,5

0,9

2,1

-0,8

-0,4

-0,4

-0,8

-5,2

-13,9-15,6

RETAIL

MARINA

OFFICES &

PROPERTY TAXES

EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS

OVERHEADS

TOTAL EBITDA

PARTICIPATIONS

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

FY2020

FY2019

Notes:

(1) Total EBITDA before Valuations, Hellinikon direct expenses & Flisvos Marina acquisition impact

Marina: FY2020 EBITDA represents the total EBITDA after acquisition date. FY2019 EBITDA represents LD share (32.2%) over Net results for the respective period

Offices & Participations: FY2020 adversely impacted by €3.4m revaluation loss of the land plot in Belgrade, Serbia

Extraordinary items:FY2019 includes one-off reversal of impairment from Flisvos Marina following the acquisition of minority stake

10

Profitability Evolution

Full Year: 2020 vs 2019

(in €m)

115,9

71,7

50,5

49,9

24,1

8,4

3,1

4,5

0,0

-9,4-6,3

-7,5-0,9

-13,0

-20,2

-31,7-27,2

-25,0

-43,3

-51,7

EBITDA (before VALUATIONS

FLISVOS

HELLINIKON

EBITDA

NET INTEREST

DEPRECIATION

TAXES

MINORITIES

NET RESULT

Valuations)

MARINA

EXPENSES

ACQUISITION

IMPACT

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

FY2020

FY2019

Notes:

Valuations: before minority interest; FY2020 includes €6.4m CAPEX incurred in 2020 related to the Golden Hall extension

Net Interest: FY2020 includes Marina Flisvos €4.5m IFRS 16 impact

Depreciation: the difference is attributed to the full consolidation of Marina Flisvos in FY2020 (since the acquisition date)

11

COVID-19 Impact - FY2020 results

COVID-19 impact to Shopping Malls: €49.5m NAV reduction (equivalent to €0.28/share)

Business impact

Negative impact on Group EBITDA on account of:

- 40% discount on total rent for March, June, Novemberand December(as per relevant legislative decree)

EBITDA

-€27.4m

- 40% discount on total rent from July until Septemberfor F&B, cinemas and culture (as per relevant legislative decree)

- additional rent relief offered to tenants (Company decision) (on top of the government-imposed rent discounts)

- Income loss (full or partial) on parking and advertising activities, variable part of rents

Negligible rent relief from the discount received on Med. Cosmos rent

ASSETS

-€37.2m

Difference between the property values assigned as of 31.12.2020 vs. 31.12.2019 as per the independent valuers' appraisals

VALUATION

NAV

-€49.5m

After taxes and minority interest

NAV per

-€0.28

After taxes and minority interest

share

Key Mitigants

  • Strong cash position: Group cash €883m (31.12.2020)
  • High rent collection rates: 93% (FY2020)
  • High average occupancy rates: 98% (FY2020)
  • Contract renewals at same terms with pre-COVID period

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

12

NAV Bridge

Net Asset Value €1,101.1m

(in €m)

(31.12.2020)

-51.7

-4.72.5

1.155,0

1.101,1

NAV (31.12.2019)

Net Result (after tax &

Deferred tax LD Share

Other (direct to equity

NAV (31.12.2020)

minorities)

items)

NAV per

€6.54

-€0.29

-€0.03

€0.01

€6.23

share

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

13

Investment Portfolio(1)

(in €m)

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Retail Assets (Shopping Malls)

892.0

854.8

Offices

49.3

49.7

Other income generating Assets(2)

18.7

65.3

Land

86.4

83.8

Other Assets

8.6

12.2

TOTAL

1,055.0

1,065.7

Breakdown per Asset Type (31.12.2020)

Other income

Land

Other Assets

8%

generating Assets

1%

6%

Offices

5%

Shopping

Malls

80%

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes:

(1) Represents the Group's share in each investment. Under IFRS, assets consolidated under the equity method are presented on the Balance Sheet under "Investment in Associates"

(2) In Q1 2020 LAMDA Development acquired indirectly an additional 32.2% stake in Flisvos Marina resulting in goodwill & intangible assets recognition at a consolidated group level

14

Investment Portfolio - Retail Assets Independent Valuation

Balance Sheet Value(1) (€m)

% Change

Shopping Malls

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

31.12.2020

The Mall Athens

451.0

430.2

-5%

Med. Cosmos

189.2

177.4

-6%

Golden Hall

251.8

247.2

-2%

TOTAL

892.0

854.8

-4%

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes:

(1) Value corresponds to the property value of each shopping mall as per the independent valuers' appraisal

15

Investment Portfolio - Land Plots

LD Stake (%)

Balance Sheet Value

(€m)

LAND PLOTS

Valuation Method

31.12.2020

31.12.2020

Spata

100%

13.8

Fair Value

Viltanioti

50%

2.5

Fair Value

Aegina (Residential)

100%

5.9

Fair Value

Belgrade (Mixed)

80%

58.8

Fair Value

Montenegro / Budva (Residential)

100%

1.0

Fair Value

Bucharest / Pitesti (Logistics)

90%

1.9

Fair Value

TOTAL

83.8

Other Fixed Assets

12.2

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

16

Retail Assets - Independent Valuation* Evolution

(in €m)

892

855

840

792

788

119

755

735

720

715

712

727

252

112

696

247

105

175

210

100

176

173

182

184

187

179

175

189

161

177

151

181

147

146

147

153

545

500

475

435

451

430

410

401

397

387

381

387

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

The Mall Athens

Mediterranean Cosmos

Golden Hall

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

Note:

* Corresponds to the property value of each shopping mall as per the independent valuers' appraisal

17

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary

(in €m)

31.12.2020

31.12.2019

Investment Property

924.2

960.8

Adversely impacted by asset revaluations (as per independent valuers' appraisals)

Fixed - Intangible Assets & Inventory

74.9

14.6

2020: full consolidation of Flisvos Marina (since acquisition date)

Investments in associates

34.9

39.9

Total Investment Portfolio

1,034.0

1,015.3

Cash

883.2

702.8

Key drivers: Greek Retail Bond, The Mall Athens loan refinancing, Hellinikon project & other CAPEX

Right-of-use assets

182.1

78.8

Represents the Med. Cosmos land lease and Flisvos Marina concession agreement

Other Receivables & accruals

88.4

73.9

Total Assets

2,187.6

1,870.7

Equity

1,024.6

1,023.9

Reserves

8.3

6.9

Retained earnings

(27.0)

26.6

Minority Interests

94.7

85.7

Total Equity

1,100.6

1,143.1

Borrowings

713.5

439.1

Key drivers: Greek Retail Bond, The Mall Athens loan refinancing, other loan repayments

Lease Liability

185.2

78.7

Represents the Med. Cosmos land lease and Flisvos Marina concession agreement

Payables

72.0

88.1

Deferred Tax Liability

116.3

121.7

Total Liabilities

1,087.0

727.6

Total Equity & Liabilities

2,187.6

1,870.7

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

18

Key Financial Metrics (Group)

(in €m)

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Cash

702.8

883.2

Gross Debt

439.1

713.5

Investment Portfolio

1,015.3

1,034.0

Total Equity (incl. minorities)

1,143.1

1,100.6

Net Asset Value (incl. minorities)

1,221.9

1,211.8

Gross Debt / Investment portfolio

43.3%

69.0%

Gross Debt / Total Equity

38.4%

64.8%

Gross Debt / NAV

35.9%

58.9%

Average debt interest rate

4.2%

3.1%

Source: Consolidated Financial Statements

19

Share Price Performance (data as of 31.03.2021)

5-years*

260

240

220

200

LAMDA

180

+82%

160

140

ATHEX

+37%

120

LARGE CAP

+13%

100

80

60

16-Jun-3016-Mar-3115-Dec-31

21-Mar-3120-Dec-3120-Sep-3020-Jun-3020-Mar-3119-Dec-3119-Sep-3019-Jun-3019-Mar-3118-Dec-3118-Sep-3018-Jun-3018-Mar-3117-Dec-3117-Sep-3017-Jun-3017-Mar-3116-Dec-3116-Sep-30

Source: Athens Exchange (ATHEX) Daily Bulletin

Notes:

* Period from 31.12.2015 until 31.03.2021 (Rebased to 100 = 31.12.2015)

2021 y-t-d**

112

110

LARGE CAP

108

+7%

106

ATHEX

+7%

104

LAMDA

102

+4%

100

98

96

94

92

90

88

86

21-Mar-2621-Mar-2121-Mar-1621-Mar-1121-Mar-0621-Mar-0121-Feb-2421-Feb-1921-Feb-1421-Feb-0921-Feb-0421-Jan-3021-Jan-2521-Jan-2021-Jan-1521-Jan-1021-Jan-0520-Dec-31

21-Mar-31

Source: Athens Exchange (ATHEX) Daily Bulletin

Notes:

** Period from 31.12.2020 until 31.03.2021 (Rebased to 100 = 31.12.2020)

20

Shareholders Structure(1)

FOREIGN INVESTORS

24,3%

PRIVATE INVESTORS - GREECE

5,3%

INSTITUTIONALS - GREECE

7,6%

AEGEAN AIRLINES

1,7%

EBRD 1,8%

BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED / TRIFON &

DESPINA NATSIS (*)

6,4%

Shares Outstanding: 176,736,715

COΝSOLIDATED LAMDA

HOLDINGS (CLH)

43,0%

VOXCOVE HOLDINGS LTD

10,0%

Notes:

(1) Data as of 31.12.2020

(*) According to TR-1 submitted on 24.07.2020

21

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Lamda Development S.A. (the "Company").

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of the Company, shareholders or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

Unless otherwise stated, all financials contained herein are stated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any shares and neither it or any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereof are subject to change without notices. This presentation is subject to any future announcements of material information made by the Company in accordance with law.

This presentation is only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments and must not be acted or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons (as defined below). Solicitations resulting from this presentation will only be responded to if the person concerned is a Relevant Person.

This presentation and its contents are confidential and must not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other person, whether or not they are a Relevant Person. Nor should the recipient use the information in this presentation in any way which would constitute "market abuse". If you have received this presentation and you are not a Relevant Person you must return it immediately to the Company. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially, including but not limited to the following: the uncertainty of the national and global economy; economic conditions generally and the Company's sector specifically; competition from other Companies.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

By attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

LAMDA Development S.A. 37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) 151 23 Maroussi Greece

Tel: +30.210.74 50 600 Fax: +30.210.74 50 645

Web site : www.lamdadev.com

IR@lamdadev.com

Financial Director: Mr. Vasilis Baloumis E-mail:VBaloumis@lamdadev.com

Investor Relations & Financial Strategy Director: Mr. Dimitris Haralabopoulos E-mail:dharalabopoulos@lamdadev.com

22

A New Era for Greece

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 63,4 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net income 2020 -41,0 M -49,0 M -49,0 M
Net cash 2020 19,1 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 541 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 47,7%
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,63 €
Last Close Price 7,28 €
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA2.54%1 541
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.60%45 738
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.44%39 859
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.16%33 830
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.91%28 012
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.58%27 438
