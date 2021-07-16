Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Lamda Development SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/16 08:15:04 am
8.045 EUR   +5.79%
08:08aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Investor Day (Correct Repetition)
PU
06:10aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Investor Day
PU
07/15LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Second Interest Period of the Non-Convertible Corporate Bond Loan 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lamda Development : Investor Day (Correct Repetition)

07/16/2021 | 08:08am EDT
INVESTOR DAY PRESENTATION

A jewel of hidden value

The Ellinikon: beginning of a new era for Greece

15 JULY 2021

Contents

1. Introduction

3

2. Envisaged NAV in 2025

6

The Ellinikon - NAV Growth Drivers

10

Secured Project Proceeds of Phase 1 (2021-2025)

20

Project Costs

29

Project Construction Timeline

33

The Ellinikon Malls

38

Other Projects Phase 1 (2021-2025)

42

The Ellinikon - Preparation for Project Execution

44

3. Existing Malls

50

Existing Malls - Proven Track Record

51

Existing Malls - NAV Growth Drivers

61

2

1. INTRODUCTION

3

LAMDA at a Glance

High Quality Real Estate Portfolio

Shopping Malls - Marinas - Office space & Land plots

The Mall Athens

Golden Hall

Mediterranean Cosmos

Flisvos Marina

58.5k sqm GLA

52.5k sqm GLA

46k sqm GLA

303 berths

Development Experience:

3 Shopping Malls - 8 Office buildings - 4 Residential complexes in Greece and abroad Marinas

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73,8 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,3 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 588 M 1 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,61 €
Average target price 11,63 €
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA7.11%1 666
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.20%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.27%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.31%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED7.95%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.83%25 366