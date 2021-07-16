Lamda Development : Investor Day (Correct Repetition)

INVESTOR DAY PRESENTATION
A jewel of hidden value
The Ellinikon: beginning of a new era for Greece
15 JULY 2021
Contents
1. Introduction
2. Envisaged NAV in 2025
The Ellinikon - NAV Growth Drivers
Secured Project Proceeds of Phase 1 (2021-2025)
Project Costs
Project Construction Timeline
The Ellinikon Malls
Other Projects Phase 1 (2021-2025)
The Ellinikon - Preparation for Project Execution
3. Existing Malls
Existing Malls - Proven Track Record
Existing Malls - NAV Growth Drivers
1. INTRODUCTION
LAMDA at a Glance
High Quality Real Estate Portfolio
Shopping Malls - Marinas - Office space & Land plots
The Mall Athens
Golden Hall
Mediterranean Cosmos
Flisvos Marina
58.5k sqm GLA
52.5k sqm GLA
46k sqm GLA
303 berths
Development Experience:
3 Shopping Malls - 8 Office buildings - 4 Residential complexes in Greece and abroad Marinas
THE ELLINIKON 2021 SHORT VIDEO
