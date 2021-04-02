Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Lamda Development SA    LAMDA   GRS245213004

LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA

(LAMDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lamda Development : Notification of change of executives

04/02/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of change of executives

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Maroussi, 2 April 2021

LAMDA Development S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, informs the investing public that Mr. Charalampos Goritsas has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). According to the Company's new organizational structure, the CFO will report to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mrs. Konstantina Karatopouzi.

Mr. Charalampos Goritsas has extensive experience, with more than 25 years of professional service, in the fields of Financial Planning, Financial Controlling and in other Finance functions in multinational and Greek corporates. He has previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Frigoglass, Pricing Director Europe as well as Regional Commercial Finance Director at the multinational group Diageo, while he held various senior finance positions at The Coca-Cola Company, namely Integrated Performance Management Director and Regional Finance Director for Central & Southern Europe.

Mr. Goritsas is a graduate in Business Administration from the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) and holds an MBA from ALBA in Athens.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

37Α Kifissias Ave. (Golden Hall) • GR 151 23 Maroussi • Tel.: +30 210 7450 600 • Fax: +30 210 7450 645 • e-mail:IR@lamdadev.com

Disclaimer

Lamda Development SA published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
03:18aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Notification of change of executives
PU
03/23LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Sprawling redevelopment along Athens "riviera" moves step f..
RE
03/10LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
03/02HILL INTERNATIONAL  : to Provide Project Management Services for Waterfront Urba..
MT
03/02LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Greek developer Lamda lands strong interest to build Athens..
RE
2020LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Transactions Notification Table - 17/12/2020
PU
2020LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Transactions Notification Table - 11/12/2020
PU
2020LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Transactions Notification Table - 08/12/2020
PU
2020LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Transactions Notification Table - 04/12/2020
PU
2020LAMDA DEVELOPMENT  : Transactions Notification Table - 01/12/2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63,4 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2020 -35,5 M -41,8 M -41,8 M
Net cash 2020 19,1 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 578 M 1 580 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Lamda Development SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,63 €
Last Close Price 7,59 €
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Odysseas E. Athanasiou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantina Karatopouzi Director-Finance & Administration
Vasilios A. Baloumis Finance Director
Anastasios K. Giannitsis Chairman
Dimitrios Kollias Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA6.90%1 578
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.80%43 905
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.12%40 146
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.25%34 532
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.81%28 436
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%27 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ