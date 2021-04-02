Lamda Development : Notification of change of executives

Notification of change of executives

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Maroussi, 2 April 2021

LAMDA Development S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Athens Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, informs the investing public that Mr. Charalampos Goritsas has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). According to the Company's new organizational structure, the CFO will report to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mrs. Konstantina Karatopouzi.

Mr. Charalampos Goritsas has extensive experience, with more than 25 years of professional service, in the fields of Financial Planning, Financial Controlling and in other Finance functions in multinational and Greek corporates. He has previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Frigoglass, Pricing Director Europe as well as Regional Commercial Finance Director at the multinational group Diageo, while he held various senior finance positions at The Coca-Cola Company, namely Integrated Performance Management Director and Regional Finance Director for Central & Southern Europe.

Mr. Goritsas is a graduate in Business Administration from the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) and holds an MBA from ALBA in Athens.

