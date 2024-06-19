|
Lamor Corporation Plc - Managers' transactions - Johan Grön
18.6.2024 13:30:00 EEST | Lamor Corporation Oyj | Managers' transactions
Lamor Corporation Plc Managers' transactions 18 June 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EEST
Lamor Corporation Plc - Managers' transactions - Johan Grön
__________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Johan Grön
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Lamor Corporation Oyj
LEI: 7437003R88R5QOCMFQ82
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 66526/9/6
__________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000512488
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 71400 Unit price: 2.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 71400 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR
__________________________________________
Further information
Johanna Grönroos, CSO, Lamor Corporation Plc
Tel. +358 400 741 075
Lamor in brief
Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.
Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.
We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2023, our turnover was 123 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: lamor.com.