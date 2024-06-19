18.6.2024 13:30:00 EEST | Lamor Corporation Oyj | Managers' transactions

Lamor Corporation Plc Managers' transactions 18 June 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EEST

Lamor Corporation Plc - Managers' transactions - Johan Grön

__________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Johan Grön

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Lamor Corporation Oyj

LEI: 7437003R88R5QOCMFQ82

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 66526/9/6

__________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000512488

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 71400 Unit price: 2.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 71400 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR

__________________________________________

Further information

Johanna Grönroos, CSO, Lamor Corporation Plc

Tel. +358 400 741 075

