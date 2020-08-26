Log in
Lamtex : INSIDE INFORMATION - WINDING UP PETITION

08/26/2020 | 07:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

On 20 August 2020, the Company received a petition (the "Petition") from Li Yiqing (the "Petitioner") in the matter of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32, Laws of Hong Kong) filed in the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court") under Companies Winding-up Proceedings No. 263 of 2020 that the Company may be wound up by the High Court on the ground that the Company is insolvent and unable to pay its debt. The winding up petition will be heard before the High Court at 10:00 a.m. on 18 November 2020.

The petition was filed against the Company for failure to settle the debt in sum of HK$10,200,000.00. The Company will negotiate with the Petitioner for a settlement.

The Company will seek legal advice on the matter. Further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 August 2020, pending publication of the 2019 Annual Results.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Lamtex Holdings Limited

Wu Xiaolin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Wu Xiaolin; two Non-Executive Directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia and Mr. Pan Xian; and two Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Changhui and Mr. Liu Kam Lung.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Lamtex Holdings Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:41:05 UTC
