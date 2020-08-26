Lamtex : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

The Stock Exchange required the Company to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume and, for this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. The Stock Exchange also indicated that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended for 18 continuous months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 2 February 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 2 February 2022, the Listing Division will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest progress as and when appropriate and will announce quarterly updates on its development pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 3 August 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Lamtex Holdings Limited

Huang Bin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Wu Xiaolin; two Non-Executive Directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia and Mr. Pan Xian; and two Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Changhui and Mr. Liu Kam Lung.