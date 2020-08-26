Log in
Lamtex : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

08/26/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1041)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Lamtex Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2020 in relation to, among other things, (a) the failure to publish audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019; and (b) suspension of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 August 2020 (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 20 August 2020, the Company has been notified by the Stock Exchange of the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance"):

  1. publish all outstanding financial results required under the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications;
  2. demonstrate compliance with Rules 3.10(1), 3.21 and 3.25; and
  3. announce all material information for the Company's shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position.

The Stock Exchange required the Company to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume and, for this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. The Stock Exchange also indicated that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended for 18 continuous months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 2 February 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 2 February 2022, the Listing Division will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and 6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest progress as and when appropriate and will announce quarterly updates on its development pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 3 August 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Lamtex Holdings Limited

Huang Bin

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Wu Xiaolin; two Non-Executive Directors, namely Ms. Zang Yanxia and Mr. Pan Xian; and two Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Changhui and Mr. Liu Kam Lung.

Disclaimer

Lamtex Holdings Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 11:46:05 UTC
