Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1459   TW0001459006

LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

(1459)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lan Fa Textile : Acquisition of securities.

01/17/2022 | 10:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/18 Time of announcement 11:44:44
Subject 
 Acquisition of securities.
Date of events 2022/01/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Evergreen Marine Corporation
2.Trading date:2021/09/14~2022/01/17
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Obtained volume:2,500,000 shares
Obtained unit price (NT$):126.14
Total obtained amount:315,349,730
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):N/A
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume�G3,210,000 shares
Amount:NT$441,816,393
Shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded:0.06%
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the
total assets:40.50%
Percentage of long or short term securities investment to the
shareholder's equity:80.57%
Operational capital:1,393,312,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Investment and financial management
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:N/A
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

LAN FA Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 03:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
01/17LAN FA TEXTILE : Acquisition of securities.
PU
2021Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2020Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2020Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2020Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2019Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 784 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net income 2020 -184 M -6,69 M -6,69 M
Net Debt 2020 1 087 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 905 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Feng Yueh Wang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Fu Hsiang Mei Head-Finance, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Ching Tse Yeh Chairman
Ching Tsung Chang Independent Director
Tsang En Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.-4.28%140
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.1.61%8 145
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED18.20%2 097
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.22.32%1 446
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED3.50%1 248
LU THAI TEXTILE CO., LTD.3.16%837