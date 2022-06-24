Lan Fa Textile : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: To approve the Earnings Distribution Proposal for 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: To approve amendments to Articles of Incorporation of Company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To approve the Financial Statements Reports for 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: To approve amendments to the Company's "Procedural for Shareholders Meeting". To approve amendments to the Company's "Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA