Lan Fa Textile : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:37:16
Announcement of important resolutions of
2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
Date of events
2022/06/24
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
To approve the Earnings Distribution Proposal for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
To approve amendments to Articles of Incorporation of Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve the Financial Statements Reports for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
To approve amendments to the Company's
"Procedural for Shareholders Meeting".
To approve amendments to the Company's
"Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
LAN FA Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.