    1459   TW0001459006

LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

(1459)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
9.980 TWD   -0.70%
05:46aLAN FA TEXTILE : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
05/11Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/21Lan Fa Textile Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Lan Fa Textile : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: LAN FA TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:37:16
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of
2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
To approve the Earnings Distribution Proposal for 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
To approve amendments to Articles of Incorporation of Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To approve the Financial Statements Reports for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
To approve amendments to the Company's
"Procedural for Shareholders Meeting".
To approve amendments to the Company's
"Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

LAN FA Textile Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 469 M 83,0 M 83,0 M
Net income 2021 638 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2021 14,9 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 3 168 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
