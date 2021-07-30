Log in
Landcadia III : Hillman FY2Q21 Presentation

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
Investor Presentation

Second Quarter 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements made in good faith by the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect operations, financial condition and cash flows including inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) highly competitive markets that could adversely impact financial results (3) ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (4) seasonality; (5) large customer concentration; (6) ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company (8) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that will be included under the header "Risk Factors" set forth in Item 1A of the company's annual report filed on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All estimates of financial metrics in this presentation for fiscal 2021 and beyond are current as of July 29, 2021.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") throughout this presentation the company has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which present results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The company uses these non- GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that the company believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of the company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the non-GAAP financial measures terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled from the respective measures under GAAP in the appendix below.

The company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts necessary for such a reconciliation such as certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net income and EBITDA as well as the related tax impacts of these items and asset dispositions / acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates that are included in cash flow, due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs.

1

2Q21 Review

2Q21 & YTD Highlights

Financial Highlights

  • 2Q21 Sales of $375.7 million (+8.4% y/y) and Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million (+4.6% y/y)
  • YTD Sales of $717.0 million (+11.6% y/y) and Adjusted EBITDA of $112.2 million (+8.9% y/y)
  • Completed merger with Landcadia III, began trading on NASDAQ under "HLMN" ticker
  • Recapitalized balance sheet reducing leverage to 3.8x TTM adjusted EBITDA from 7.1x
  • Achieved fill-rates >90%, above competitors
  • Implemented initial price increase end of second quarter
  • Rolled-outnew business wins

Outlook

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

($ millions)

Revenues

$1,214.4

$1,368.3

$1,400

$1,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$178.7

$221.2

$220-$230

$245-$255

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 14 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

3

Solid Start to 2021

($ in millions)

Second Quarter

Sales

Adjusted EBITDA

4.6%

8.4%

$347

$376

$62

$64

17.8%

17.2%

2Q20

2Q21

2Q20

2Q21

Adj. EBITDA

Sales

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Sales grew 8.4% in 2Q21

HS +5.6%

PS -21.5%

RDS +57.2%

Canada +32.1%

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.6% and margin contracted 60 basis points primarily due to mix and higher operating expenses
  • 2-YearGrowth: Revenue +15.7%, Adjusted EBITDA +19.0%

6-Month YTD

Sales

Adjusted EBITDA

8.9%

11.6%

$112

$717

$103

$643

16.1%

15.7%

2020-YTD2021-YTD2020-YTD 2021-YTD

Sales

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin

6-Month YTD Highlights

  • Sales grew 11.6% 6-month YTD

HS +7.9%

PS +3.2%

RDS +24.1%

Canada +31.5%

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.9% and margin contracted 40 basis points primarily due to mix and higher operating expenses
  • 2-YearGrowth: Revenue +17.1%, Adjusted EBITDA +21.1%

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 14 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hillman Solutions Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
