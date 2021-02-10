Log in
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS

(LRE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/09 11:35:05 am
745 GBX   +0.34%
02/09LANCASHIRE : Insurer Lancashire posts surprise profit as investment gains boost
RE
02/09LANCASHIRE : FY20 Profit Plunges Amid COVID-19
MT
02/09LANCASHIRE : Final Results
PR
Lancashire : Insurer Lancashire posts surprise profit as investment gains boost

02/10/2021 | 02:44am EST
(Reuters) - Insurer Lancashire on Wednesday posted a surprise profit for 2020 as a recovery in its investment portfolio offset nearly $150 million in losses linked to the COVID-19 crisis and natural catastrophes.

Pretax profit for the UK-listed company collapsed to $5.9 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $119.5 million last year, but exceeded analyst expectations of a $16 million loss, according to Eikon data from Refinitiv.

Lancashire, which underwrites property, energy and aviation lines, said its investment portfolio generated returns of 3.9% in the period, rebounding from market volatility earlier in 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the whole insurance industry as a loss event," Chief Executive Alex Maloney said.

"I am pleased that Lancashire's approach to reserving for COVID-19 losses has remained consistent throughout the year, albeit uncertainty still remains as this is an ongoing event."

Lancashire, part of the oldest insurance market in the world, has also been benefiting from a growth in rates across its business lines, which helped push its gross written premiums up by 15.2% to $814.1 million.

Its combined ratio, which indicates underwriting profitability, was 107.8% versus 80.9% last year. A level below 100% indicates that premiums earned exceeded claims.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 811 M - -
Net income 2020 -18,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -133x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 2 481 M 2 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,69 $
Last Close Price 10,29 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natalie Kershaw Executive Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Denise ODonoghue Group Head-Investments & Treasury
Samantha Hoe-Richardson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS2.97%2 476
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.84%36 901
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.26%36 585
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC11.30%36 434
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.86%32 651
SAMPO OYJ5.79%24 442
