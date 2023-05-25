Advanced search
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director Notification

05/25/2023 | 11:07am EDT
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

25 May 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lancashire Holdings Limited (“Lancashire” or the “Company”) announces that Bryan Joseph has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director for Sabre Insurance Group plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange). The appointment will take effect from 1 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire’s common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16.00 BST on 25 May 2023.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


