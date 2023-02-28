LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 24 February 2023, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, exercised 89,105 Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over the Company’s common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Mr. Maloney sold all 89,105 of the common shares arising as a result of the exercise of these RSS awards at the price shown below.

The Company also announces that on 24 February 2023, Mr. Maloney sold an additional 100,000 common shares of US$0.50 each at the price shown below.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 810,899 common shares (which includes 181,819 shares held via a connected person), representing a total holding of 0.3323%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alex Maloney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 (i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each





ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of common shares on exercise of 89,105 Restricted Share Awards (“RSS awards”) granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 89,105 common shares of US$0.50 each acquired on exercise of RSS awards d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price





89,105

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-24 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market 4 (ii) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each





ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 189,105 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.99602 89,105 common shares of US$0.50 each £6.018422 100,000 common shares of US$0.50 each d) Aggregated information

189,105

£1,136,117.58 e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-24 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification