LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 Adam Burton, spouse and person closely associated to Natalie Kershaw; being the Chief Finance Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, sold the following shares in the Company:

25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each, at the prices shown below.

Following the transaction, Natalie Kershaw has an interest in the Company of 52,840 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.0217%. The transaction below represents the entirety of the holdings of Adam Burton.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name The spouse of Natalie Kershaw (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Adam Burton (a person closely associated). 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.2777 10,000 £6.2754 10,000 £6.2776 5,082 d) Aggregated information

25,082

£157,434.08 e) Date of the transaction 2023-17-05 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification