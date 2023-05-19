Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCSHY   US5137741097

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LCSHY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:15 2023-03-31 pm EDT
16.29 USD   +19.34%
02:02aLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/11Newsmaker: Robyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund
RE
05/11Asos targets cut; Jefferies ups Diploma to buy
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/19/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that on 17 May 2023 Adam Burton, spouse and person closely associated to Natalie Kershaw; being the Chief Finance Officer and an Executive Director of Lancashire Holdings Limited, sold the following shares in the Company:

  • 25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each, at the prices shown below.

Following the transaction, Natalie Kershaw has an interest in the Company of 52,840 common shares, representing a total holding of 0.0217%. The transaction below represents the entirety of the holdings of Adam Burton.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name The spouse of Natalie Kershaw (a person discharging managerial responsibilities), Adam Burton (a person closely associated).
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Spouse of Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited
b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b) Nature of the transaction  Sale of 25,082 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£6.2777 10,000
£6.2754 10,000
£6.2776 5,082
d) Aggregated information
25,082
£157,434.08
e) Date of the transaction 2023-17-05
f) Place of the transaction  (XLON) London Stock Exchange – Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
19 May 2023		 +44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:02aLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/11Newsmaker: Robyn Grew, the trusted insider to lead Man Group hedge fund
RE
05/11Asos targets cut; Jefferies ups Diploma to buy
AN
05/04LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
05/03DZ Bank cuts BP to 'hold'; Berenberg likes HSBC
AN
04/28Dunelm and Coats get new 'buy' ratings
AN
04/27Europe mixed but Meta earnings, Fed hope lift NY
AN
04/27Transcript : Lancashire Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Ca..
CI
04/27Stocks stagnant as US economic data looms
AN
04/27Lancashire Holdings hails record first-quarter gross premiums
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer