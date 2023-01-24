Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Lancashire Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    LCSHY   US5137741097

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LCSHY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:57:09 2022-04-22 am EDT
12.00 USD   -.--%
12:06pLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/20UK PM Sunak to pay fine for failing to wear seatbelt in video
AN
01/20UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seatbelt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

01/24/2023 | 12:06pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name GLG Partners LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 23/01/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 24/01/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.012304% Less than 5% 5.780604% 14,105,253.00
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 Less than 5% Less than 5% 5.762376%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
BMG5361W1047
SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,230,525 5.012304%

   

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

   

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)(Note that holdings held via indices, baskets and ETFs would be displayed here as asset class Equity or PreferredEquity so please update this to the correct name accordingly - and then PLEASE DELETE this comment once resolved)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Equity Swap Cash Settlement Less than 5% Less than 5%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Less than 5% Less than 5%

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

   

Place of completion London
Date of completion 24/01/2023

© PRNewswire 2023
