LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of AGM

03/14/2023 | 03:01am EDT
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

14 March 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of 2023 AGM and Publication of 2022 Annual Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the “Company”) will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 26 April 2023 commencing at 12:30pm (Bermuda time) at its head office, Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. Shareholders are able to attend in person or via a dedicated telephone conference line as detailed in the Notice of the AGM (the “AGM Notice”). Shareholders entered on the register of members at the close of business on 31 March 2023 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (in line with requirements detailed in the AGM Notice).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure that their vote is counted. The AGM Notice, and the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the “Annual Report”) were posted to Shareholders on 13 March 2023.

At the AGM, members will be asked to consider a proposal to make amendments to the Company Bye-laws. The rationale for these amendments has been set out in the Notice along with a table listing all proposed changes. A copy of Notice, the table setting out the Bye-law amendments and a copy of the Bye-laws showing all proposed revisions are available on the Company website at www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/shareholders/agm.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1R, copies of the Annual Report and AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, along with a copy of the table setting out the proposed amendments to the Bye-law’s, as per Listing Rule 13.8.10R. These documents will shortly be available for public inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Annual Report is also available on the Company’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire’s common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.00 GMT on 14 March 2023.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


