LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of Results

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 December 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited (“Lancashire” or “the Company”) will be announcing its 2022 fourth quarter earnings release at 7:00am UK time on Friday 10 February 2023 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 8:00am EST on Friday 10 February 2023. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

The full details for participant access to the call will be provided in due course, however those wishing to access the call via webcast can register at the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=175AC6D5-CDD1-43E4-AFD7-48829EB8B531

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire’s common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (“BMA”) is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

