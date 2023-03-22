Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LCSHY   US5137741097

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LCSHY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:28:21 2023-02-23 pm EST
13.65 USD   +13.75%
08:30aLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of Results
PR
03/14Man Group CEO takes home biggest pay package since 2008
RE
03/14LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of Results

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

22 March 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

 Notice of Q1 2023 Trading Statement and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited (“Lancashire” or “the Company”) will be announcing its 2023 first quarter trading statement at 7:00am UK time on Thursday 27 April 2023 and hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 8:00am EDT on Thursday 27 April 2023. The conference call will be hosted by Lancashire management.

Please note that conference call participants are required to register in advance to access either the audio conference call or webcast, the full registration and access details are set out below.

Participant Registration and Access Information:

Audio conference call access:        https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e86732415664652a8820d207d4b42b1

                                                         Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference pin and call details

Webcast access:                              https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F48CE46D-577C-4F1C-918A-67DCBB8FBF37

                                                         Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at: https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html 


For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire’s common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (“BMA”) is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.15 GMT on 22 March 2023.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:30aLANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of Results
PR
03/14Man Group CEO takes home biggest pay package since 2008
RE
03/14LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of AGM
PR
03/07LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/28LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/21LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02/13RBC cuts Severn Trent, likes National Grid
AN
02/10Transcript : Lancashire Holdings Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Lancashire Holdings annual loss narrows on demand; investments suffer
AN
02/10Insurance Group Lancashire's FY22 Loss Shrinks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer