Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

19 March 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 15 March 2024, Michael Dawson, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.10 per share.

Following this transaction, Michael Dawson has an interest in the Company of 25,000 common shares, representing 0.0102% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

 1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Dawson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

 

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

 Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

  £6.10

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

 

5,000

 £30,500

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-15

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

 

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

19 March 2024

 

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

 

 