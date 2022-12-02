Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lancashire Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:06 2022-12-02 am EST
594.25 GBX   -1.94%
10:50aAM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
BU
12/01Royal Mail clashes with union over 'unacceptable' picket line conduct
AN
12/01LONDON BROKER RATINGS: RBC cuts Anglo American to 'sector perform'
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings

12/02/2022 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of Lancashire Insurance Company Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda) and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited (United Kingdom) (collectively referred to as Lancashire). The outlook of the FSR is stable. Additionally, AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of the parent company, Lancashire Holdings Limited (Lancashire Holdings) (Hamilton, Bermuda) [LSE: LRE].

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Lancashire’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Lancashire maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In addition to the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, the assessment of balance sheet strength is supported by the group’s financial flexibility and history of prudent reserving. Also reflected in the ratings is Lancashire’s historically strong overall performance, driven by underwriting results in non-catastrophe-affected years and complemented by investment income and fee income. However, the negative outlook on the Long-Term ICR reflects the trend in outsized volatility in Lancashire’s operating performance results relative to its current assessment composite. Although management has taken steps to mitigate this volatility, AM Best expects these steps will take time to translate to results, and that over the near term, the group’s results likely will continue to display heightened volatility relative to the composite during active catastrophe years.

Lancashire is a specialty underwriter with a good degree of geographic and product line diversification, as the company’s offerings include primary insurance, reinsurance and retrocessional coverages written on a global basis through traditional capacity, Lloyd’s and its Kinesis platform. The group’s ERM is considered embedded and appropriate for Lancashire’s elevated risk profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:50aAM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limite..
BU
12/01Royal Mail clashes with union over 'unacceptable' picket line conduct
AN
12/01LONDON BROKER RATINGS: RBC cuts Anglo American to 'sector perform'
AN
11/22LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
AN
11/14Lancashire : “Lancashire” or “the Group”) announces its Share Repu..
PU
11/11TRADING UPDATES: Driver records loss; Synectics sells business unit
AN
11/09TRADING UPDATES: Dignity posts less profit; Norcros ups interim payout
AN
11/08LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel cuts Persimmon; Liberum raises Hammers..
AN
11/07LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman cuts Shell; Redburn likes BAE Syste..
AN
11/04LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sains..
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 579 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 1 689 M 1 689 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lancashire Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Average target price 7,59 $
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Terence Maloney Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Natalie Kershaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lawrence Clarke Non-Executive Chairman
Denise ODonoghue Group Head-Investments & Treasury
Simon William D. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED14.34%1 689
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.10.97%46 889
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES20.91%44 482
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.53%40 793
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.21%35 512
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.82%26 058