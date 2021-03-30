LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Director Declaration

Log in
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 March 2021
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 March 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

Director Notification

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Lancashire Holdings Limited (“Lancashire” or the “Company”) announces that Simon Fraser has informed the Company that he has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director for SEGRO plc (listed on the London Stock Exchange).  The appointment will take effect from 1 May 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046
Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately U.S.$2.3 billion (31 December 2020 - U.S.$1.9 billion) and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE.

Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire’s website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“EU MAR”) in the European Economic Area,  EU MAR as it forms part of the domestic law of the U.K. by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, including by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020) (the “EUWA”)  and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 3pm BST on 30 March 2021.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP’S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.


