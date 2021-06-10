LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Issuer Details ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Received in specie

Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name

Polar Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jun-2021

Date on which Issuer notified

08-Jun-2021







Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A +

8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.006000 0.000000 5.006000 12214367 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if

possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG5361W1047 12214367 0 5.006000 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 12214367 5.006000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Polar Capital

Holdings

PLC 0.000000 Polar Capital

Partners

Limited 0.000000 Polar Capital US Holdings Limited 0.000000 Polar Capital

(America)

Corporation

0.000000 Polar Capital

Holdings

LLC 0.000000 Phaeacian

Partners

Holdings LP 0.000000 Dalton

Capital

(Holdings)

Limited 0.000000 Dalton

Strategic

Partnership

LLP 0.000000 Polar Capital LLP 5.006000 5.006000 Phaeacian

Partners

LLC 0.000000









In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Additional Information

Date of Completion

08-Jun-2021

Place Of Completion

London, UK