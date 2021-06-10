Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Lancashire Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    LRE   BMG5361W1047

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Holding(s) in Company

06/10/2021 | 06:09am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

  1. Issuer Details

    ISIN 

BMG5361W1047 

Issuer Name 

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 

UK or Non-UK Issuer 

UK 

  1. Reason for Notification

Other 

Comments 

Received in specie 

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

    Name 

Polar Capital LLP 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

GB 

  1. Details of the shareholder

    Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jun-2021 

  1. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Jun-2021 



 

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)  % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)  		Total of both in % (8.A +
8.B)  		Total number of voting rights held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  5.006000  0.000000  5.006000  12214367 
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

    8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if
possible)  		Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)  Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)  % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)  % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) 
BMG5361W1047  12214367  5.006000  0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A  12214367  5.006000% 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date  Exercise/conversion period  Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted  % of voting rights 
Sub Total 8.B1 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date  Exercise/conversion period  Physical or cash settlement  Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
Sub Total 8.B2

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking  % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights  through financial instruments if it equals or is higher
 than the notifiable
threshold  		Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 
Polar Capital
Holdings
PLC 		 0.000000 
Polar Capital
Partners
Limited 		 0.000000 
Polar Capital US Holdings Limited 0.000000 
Polar Capital
(America)
Corporation
 		 0.000000 
Polar Capital
Holdings
LLC 		 0.000000 
Phaeacian
Partners
Holdings LP 		 0.000000 
Dalton
Capital
(Holdings)
Limited 		 0.000000 
Dalton
Strategic
Partnership
LLP 		 0.000000 
Polar Capital LLP  5.006000  5.006000 
Phaeacian
Partners
LLC 		 0.000000 




 

  1. In case of proxy voting

    Name of the proxy holder 

The number and % of voting rights held 

The date until which the voting rights will be held 

  1. Additional Information

  1. Date of Completion

08-Jun-2021 

  1. Place Of Completion

London, UK 


© PRNewswire 2021
