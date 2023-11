Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Bermuda-based insurer - Starts share buyback programme of its common shares of 50 US cents each for up to USD50.0 million, running until no later than February 29.

Current stock price: 647.00 pence, up 0.6% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 8.7%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

